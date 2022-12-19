Last week I announced my resignation from the NSW Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party, and I will now continue to represent you, the electorate of Orange, as a true independent - allegiant to our country communities.
There are many serious issues affecting people across our electorate which warrants more discussion than this news, however you all should know why I've made this political decision.
In March this year my former colleague Helen Dalton resigned from the Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party to go as an independent MP in her electorate of Murray, due in part to the way she was treated by party leader Robert Borsak.
Three months ago Mr Borsak made an unsavoury, misogynistic and physically threatening comment in parliament regarding Mrs Dalton, saying "he (LC presiding President) should have got up and clocked her (Mrs Dalton)".
For 22 years as a police officer I stood up to protect women from threats of violence, intimidation and mistreatment. I'm a man of integrity; I will never compromise my principles. I'll always call out wrong-doing and stand up for what is right - no matter who it involves.
Mr Borsak was completely unrepentant about his statement, and when he failed to adequately address the issue, my colleague Roy Butler and I laid down the ultimatum to Mr Borsak - step down from his position or we leave the party to go as independent MPs.
Mr Borsak did not provide any excuse or apology for his remarks, which, I believe, have brought the party into disrepute.
The Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party committee's response to this serious issue was grossly inadequate, and they failed to hold Mr Borsak accountable for his inexcusable comments towards a woman and fellow MP, rendering my continued association with a party which promotes prehistoric behaviour completely untenable.
My decision to leave the party was not made lightly, but I am a man of integrity, strong ethical and moral conviction, and will not be associated with a party which allows disreputable statements to be made that reflect poorly upon the very cohort the party was founded to protect and advocate for.
I will continue to vigorously advocate for the communities of the Orange electorate, always representing you and your best interests. Being independent of a political party now provides me increased political agility and uninhibited negotiating power.
I will now recontest the 2023 State election as a true independent candidate for the seat of Orange.
This year has been yet another challenging year for many across the state.
Flooding has at minimum been a huge cost to government, business and people in general - adding to the already soaring inflation.
At worst, we witnessed the loss of life as a result of flooding, and people's lives and livelihoods have been catastrophically impacted. Some flood victims have lost their homes and life's irreplaceable possessions, and there are those who were ditched by money-hungry insurers who unconscionably left victims without financial protections.
I have been amazed at the stories of survival and the people who also risked their own peril to save people from the floodwaters.
I'm so proud to represent our communities, which are filled with amazing Aussies who continue to do amazing things for their fellow Aussies.
The volunteer effort has been incredible; people have descended on Eugowra, Canowindra, Forbes, Parkes and surrounding areas from across Australia, and even from abroad.
I have been working with the government to hasten financial assistance to help businesses, farmers and families re-establish and for initial recovery. The work continues as we try to assist people in our community rebuild their lives.
Amongst this all, we've still managed to put on a smile and celebrate the positives of this year. I've been honoured to attend end-of-year school awards presentations across the electorate, and it is fantastic to see kids achieving and flourishing - and looking forward to their well-earned Christmas holidays!
Christmas is upon us, and it's a time for us to stop and relax (maybe not so much for those harvesting!), gather with friends and family to celebrate the occasion. 2023 will start with much to do, but I look forward with optimism.
I wish you all a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year.
Cheers, Phil.
