Matters of State, with Phil Donato | Why I went independent

By Member for Orange, Phil Donato
December 19 2022 - 11:30am
Last week I announced my resignation from the NSW Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party, and I will now continue to represent you, the electorate of Orange, as a true independent - allegiant to our country communities.

