EVERYONE has their family traditions come Christmas time but on Sunday the Robinsons may very well have started a new one - contesting a triathlon in Bathurst.
The Robinson family made the trip from Orange to compete in the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's annual Christmas round.
Father Tim and his children Will and Amy all tackled long course races which involved a 500 metre swim, 16 kilometre cycle and five kilometre run.
They proved that they're not just a family that competes together either - they are the swift family Robinson.
Tim won the men's race with Will crossing the line in fourth, while Amy placed third in the women's event.
"You've got to keep it in the family," Tim smiled.
"I think we'll have to make it an annual tradition, it's a nice long one, I like that, it was a little bit of a longer run and a longer swim and yeah, it's a pool swim.
"So I think it will be a Christmas tradition for sure."
Sunday's successful family came 12 months after Amy won the 2021 women's short course Christmas race in Bathurst.
This year she was not only joined by her father and brother in competing, but a strong overall contingent of Orange competitors who came to join in the fun.
"We had Amy's coach really encourage us to come and I haven't done this one before, normally the kids are doing it," Tim said.
"It's a really great event though, it's a good format and we didn't have one in Orange other than an early December one.
"The atmosphere was spectacular, it's always good here, it's got a real carnival style atmosphere. It's such a great spot and friendly people, everyone is talking and encouraging as they're running around."
The race began with the 500m swim and it was Bathurst's Will Kelly who was first male competitor out of the pool with a 7:29 split.
Tim followed 59 seconds later, but he knew it was the 16km cycle leg where he could make time.
He pushed hard as he averaged 36.3km/hr to take the lead off Kelly, clocking a 26:26 split.
"I got him about a third of the way through the bike, I made the most of it because I knew I couldn't out run him," he said.
"It was just a matter of not letting him lap me in the pool, that was my aim and I achieved that," he added with a laugh.
For the final 5km run leg Tim's aim was not only to remain in front of Kelly.
Given the women's competitors had started in the first wave, he saw daughter Amy ahead of him as he made his through the pair of 2.5km laps. That made him push harder.
"I was trying to catch her, I needed something to go for otherwise I'd give up," he said.
"I closed the gap but I couldn't get her."
Though he couldn't reel in Amy, his run split of 21:21 was good enough to hand him the long course honours and the bonus Christmas ham prize that came with it.
His overall time was 57:16, with Kelly (1:01.10) finishing just under three minutes later as he sprinted to the line to hold off Sam Bayada.
Will Robinson, the youngest competitor in the men's long course race, stopped the clock in 1:02.35.
As for 15-year-old Amy (1:09.23), she impressed as the youngest competitor in the women's long course race as she earned another Bathurst Christmas podium.
Her swim split of 9:19 was the second quickest of the female competitors and she was the fastest in each of the transitions.
Given the family are still relatively new to the sport, it was an strong showing.
"We've been involved for two and a bit years and my youngest son Will has just started, he's finished in fourth, so all three of us are up there today," Tim said.
"I'm still working on my wife," he smiled.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.