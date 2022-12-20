CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh, was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
Jude was at Factory Comedy featuring Dave "Hughesy" Hughes on Wednesday night.
On Thursday night Jude was at Handpicked Live Music at the Canobolas Hall.
On Friday Jude was at the Glenroi Community Christmas festival, Schools Out concert at Mortimer's Wines and Factory Comedy featuring Geraldine Hickey and Tony Martin.
On Saturday Jude visited the Producers Garage Sale at Bills Beans.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.