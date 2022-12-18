He was given the nickname Mr KFC by club-mates, but that might change to Mr Clutch for Tynan Southcombe after a remarkable bowling effort at the death on Saturday.
The Orange City opening bowler came to the top of his mark in the last over of his side's Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) match with St Pat's needing nine runs to win.
It was a remarkable turnaround in the game with St Pat's previously only needing 50 runs off the last 10 overs chasing City's 161.
With Adam Ryan (54*) well established at the other end, Southcombe proceeded to bowl tight before three runs were needed off the last ball.
The thought process throughout the over was simple.
"I wasn't thinking much, I knew what I had to do it was just having to do it was the problem, but I got it done," he said.
His final delivery was what dreams are made of for any death bowler, slotting a yorker to have Ryan simply bat it back to him for a sensational victory.
Southcombe explained the advice from his captain Ed Morrish kept him calm for the perfect final ball.
"Not much (was said), he just told me to back myself and put it where I needed to put it," he said.
Winning the toss and batting, City found runs hard to come by with Josh Coyte opening the batting and top-scoring with 51.
A wagging tail end for the Warriors proved valuable with Tom Markey (20) and Tim Hunt (16*) both contributing towards the total.
Connor Slattery was extremely economic with 1/13 off eight overs while Bailey Brien (3/29) and Shane Broes (3/18) were the leading wicket-takers.
St Pat's chase was off to a shocking start when Andrew Brown spooned a Southcombe delivery straight to Coyte to be 1/9 early.
Bailey Brien had 24 at the top of the order before he was caught in the gully from a sharp Morrish effort, with Southcombe the wicket-taker again.
Derryn Clayton (19) was then trapped in front for an LBW off Brad Johnson (1/32), with the score at 3/52.
Slattery and Ryan would then combine and looked to be heading towards a comfortable win.
However, solid field placements and interesting batting tactics meant the chased reached a run a ball at one stage.
When Slattery fell for 49 at the end of the 35th over off the bowling of Morrish (1/31) a serious shift of momentum went City's way with 20 runs needed off 24 balls.
Southcombe (2/26) and Shaun Grenfell (0/23 off 8) did the rest of the work to have St Pat's at 4/159 from its 40 overs, delivering an unlikely victory.
In the other BOIDC results, CYMS made a serious statement, defeating Cavaliers by 30 runs. Bathurst City Colts won by 27 runs against Rugby Union and ORC defeated Bathurst City Redbacks by 95 runs.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
