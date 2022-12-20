Cjhay Besgrove's journey with martial arts is nothing short of inspirational. It's a tale of finding a way to overcome the adversity many students face throughout their school years.
When Cjhay was going through troubles at school, she found a sport that would transform her into a strong, capable woman ready for anything life threw at her.
"At school I was getting bullied by kids and my parents encouraged me to start doing taekwondo to learn some self defence and help with my confidence," she said.
That decision, made two to three years ago, was life-changing.
"It helped me understand I don't have to use my skills to defend myself, I can believe in myself that I know what to do if something happens," she said.
This year, Chjay made another change.
From simply learning self defence, she entered the competitive world of martial arts.
And once again, it's been a life-changing decision.
"The first time she competed she got five first placed trophies straight away in Dubbo then the confidence built up," her coach Rolly Tandang said.
"Then in Orange she had three or four first places."
Only a few months into her competitive martial arts career, Chjay had reached large heights locally, so it was time to move up to the state championships in Sydney.
No prizes for guessing how she went there.
"We went to Sydney and I said to her if you want to be a state champion you have to focus and she did that," Tandang said.
"She won the championship and took home two first places and two second places."
Then it was on to the national stage in Port Macquarie, the weekend of December 10.
In Chjay's sparring category of 11-12 years beginners to intermediate, her opponents were all boys.
The James Sheahan Catholic High year 7 student dominated.
"She won four straight fights, and reached cloud nine after that," Tandang laughed.
However, it wasn't all smooth sailing, with Chjay having to combat her fears before getting in the arena.
"I was very, very, very nervous," she said.
"But (my coach and family) helped me believe I could achieve it - and after I was very, very happy."
The fun doesn't stop for the Australian champion though.
Chjay will travel to Japan next year after being selected in the 2023 Australian squad for the world titles.
And with that selection, Chjay isn't shying away from her main aim.
"Everyone's goal is to be a champion, so being a world champion would be very good," she said.
But success in the arena isn't her only goal.
The talented student wants to help other people going through the same issues she went through only three years ago.
"I'd like to help other people gain the same confidence I gained from doing it and I'd like to become an instructor," she said.
And for her, finding martial arts has helped find a support system she can rely on and turn to whenever she needs.
"(My favourite thing about martial arts is) you're with other people, you have a club, you stick together and they're your second family and I just enjoy having that other group of people when you need something or want help," she said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
