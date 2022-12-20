Central Western Daily
Good News

Orange's Cjhay Besgrove selected for Australia's martial arts squad at the 2023 world championship

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated December 20 2022 - 12:13pm, first published 11:30am
Cjhay Besgrove will be part of Australia's 2023 world championship squad. Picture by Lachlan Harper

Cjhay Besgrove's journey with martial arts is nothing short of inspirational. It's a tale of finding a way to overcome the adversity many students face throughout their school years.

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

