What's left after derby debacle?

The Socceroos remarkable efforts at the World Cup in Qatar got Australians talking about football again.
Last night's barbaric behaviour in the Melbourne derby at AAMI Park will do the same ... but not for the right reasons.
It's been a sad 12 hours for the code in Australia. A shocking about-face that will set the game back a decade, right when it threatened to seriously balloon on the back of our best World Cup campaign in history.
Many are now calling the thuggery on display by the 100-or-so pitch invaders who stormed the field and attacked Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover on Saturday night the darkest moment in Australian sport.
They're probably right.
And that has to ring real alarm bells for the APL, although the alarms have been ringing there all week.
This debacle was sparked by the APL's decision to hand Sydney the hosting rights for the next three grand finals.
For us here in NSW, that's not an odd concept. Rugby league has hosted all bar one NRL grand final in over 100 years of the sport. It's the same with AFL in Melbourne.
The A-League is different, granted, and rewarding the best teams all year with hosting rights for the biggest games is as much a nod for fans as it is the players.
Many believe the APL's decision to go against that sentiment is going against everything football stands for.
Respectable, walk-out protests had already been conducted across the A-League in response to that stance as well ... but we didn't see one of those in Melbourne.
Where the APL was attempting to secure the game's future in Australia, an angry mob of idiotic goons has, in a moment of madness, hung the sport out to dry like no decision by a board or administration ever has before.
If football is for the fans - like one of the banners at AAMI Park insisted on Saturday night - then what will the fans have left after this?
