Like many home brewers the main reason for getting into brewing your own beer is a simple one.
You want to discover the different styles of beer that exist around the world and appreciate them in a restrained, sophisticated and intelligent manner.
That's what you tell yourself anyway, the actual reason is you just want cheap beer.
Really cheap beer that is, and lots of it.
A longneck for around 75 cents? Hell yeah! Order those pizzas and let the party begin.
Homebrewing across Australia began in earnest back in the early 1970's when the legislation was changed to allow brewing at home.
Brewers then had two choices if they wanted beer.
Use three containers, one for the mash where you extract the malt from the grain to make a wort, one for the boil where you add the hops at varying times, and a third for the primary fermentation.
The second method was a 20 litre plastic bag of malt and hops wort packs in a box, which has made quite a strong comeback in recent years.
Then Coopers introduced the concentrated wort in a tin. An Australia creation, the reduced size and weight of the wort tin has allowed the product to become synonymous with home brewing.
For decades the kits ruled supreme and companies around the world began producing their own versions, allowing beer lovers a rich variety of flavours well before the craft beer market exploded.
That's exactly how I can began my brewing adventures back in Deniliquin in the early 90's.
For decades the brewing market stayed much the same but just as your cars will now screech at you if you dare cross a line or come too close to the car ahead, homebrewing has entered a new and exciting era.
Just as a visit to a pub like The Carrier's Arms or a bottle shop like Lane Cellars will introduce you to a world of flavours, all-in-one brewing systems such as the Grainfather and Brewzilla gives you thousands of recipes from brewers around the world to choose from.
These systems require time - upwards of four hours -, patience, a bit of water chemistry and a willingness to spend far more on ingredients, such as hop pellets, unique yeasts and speciality grains, than any kit ever would.
What you can do though is replicate any beer ever made in the world all helped by a Bluetooth controller that alerts you to all the necessary steps.
They will even give you details of the required water chemistry you need to replicate the original source water.
From English IPA's to Sierra Nevada Pale Ale to a German Altbier, there's no beer that you can't make.
Once you get your technique right, you can't help but experiment a little.
And sometimes, it won't end well.
For example there was the brew where we filled the carboy on the lawn in the backyard using a garden hose which surely housed some kind of hideous bacteria.
Also the night of the broken bottles when 28 bottles of stout took turns exploding in the shed.
That can still happen, and it does. A recent attempt at a Scottish Golden Ale was a fail because the primary fermentation stalled, then started again, when in the bottle.
Those keen to move beyond the kits though don't have to make the leap to all-grain straight away.
The next step is extract brewing where the brewer buys dried or concentrated malts, boils them up with added water and hops and then ferments the resulting wort.
Then they'll move into the world of the Australian invention of BIAB, or brew in a bag systems.
This allows the brewer the same flexibility of all-in-one systems, just without the cost.
When all-grain brewers meet they talk about which malts they used, was it a liquid or dry yeast, what hops did they use and how much hops did they add at the start of the boil, 10 minute mark and flame out.
It's a big step to go from the speed and convenience of the kit to all grain, but if you have a hankering for a Fuller's ESB, all grain will let you make 23 litres of it.
