United States government sends extradition request to Australia for former US Marine pilot Daniel Duggan

By Kirsty Needham
Updated December 16 2022 - 4:02pm, first published 3:50pm
Mark Dreyfus has until December 25 to decide whether to extradite Daniel Duggan to the US. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

The United States government has sent an extradition request to Australia for Orange man and former US Marine pilot Daniel Duggan, who is accused of breaking US arms control law by training Chinese military pilots to land on aircraft carriers.

