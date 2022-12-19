A police officer pulled out his firearm when he was threatened with a chainsaw during an operation that did not involve the offender.
According to information presented to the court, the officers attended a Jindalee Avenue address on October 12.
However, a resident of the property, Scott William Hopgood, 36, became irate at the police presence despite not having anything to do with the police operation and he was warned about his language after he continued to swear at the officers and ordered them to "f*** off" and to "get out of my f***ing yard".
Hopgood then mistook one of the police officers for another who had delivered a police approved check on him during a confrontation at an Orange Petrol Station on September 11.
He said, "you're the c*** that attacked me at the servo," he then told the officer, who was not the same policeman, to "get out of me yard or I'll get the chainsaw now".
Hopgood then made good on his threats and picked up the chainsaw and continued to threaten the officer who drew his firearm and told Hopgood to drop the chainsaw.
I consider community safety would be better served if Mr Hopgood was in the community seeking help.- Magistrate David Day
Hopgood complied but said, "shoot me you f***ing c***, you're a piece of s***, f*** off. You pull a gun on me you f***ing dog".
According to court documents, police officers who were at an address three houses away for an unrelated incident could hear Hopgood, leading to a charge of using offensive language in hearing of a public place for which he was convicted without further penalty.
Hopgood appeared in court via an audio visual link from jail where he has been held since his bail was refused.
Solicitor Keith Kuan accepted that Hopgood committed "fairly serious offences" but also said his client had a number of mental health illnesses that related to his offending.
Due to those mental health issues, including schizophrenia, Mr Kuan said Hopgood was not a good vehicle for general deterrence.
Mr Day said the intimidation with the chainsaw was by far the most serious of several offences that Hopgood was to be sentenced for on Thursday.
Hopgood said, "sorry about that Mr Day" after the magistrate read aloud the threats and Hopgood's actions during the incident.
"In the last two years he's been dealt with in this court and the District Court," Mr Day said.
He said in those circumstances his mental health had been taken into account along with his drug misuse.
He said Hopgood self-reported cannabis and methamphetamine use but said he wasn't under the influence of drugs at the time of his offences.
During sentencing Mr Day said Hopgood was eligible for community service, although Hopgood crossed the custodial threshold for some of his offences.
"I consider community safety would be better served if Mr Hopgood was in the community seeking help," he said.
Mr Day gave him a 12-month community-based jail sentence, by way of an intensive correction order for intimidating the police officer and Hopgood will also have to complete 100 hours of community service.
The ICO was also for another offence of hindering police and for attempted larceny.
The previous incident that led to the case of mistaken identity took place at a Bathurst Road petrol station at 3.25pm on September 11 and also did not involve Hopgood.
Police had stopped at the station after recognising a woman Hopgood was with who they wanted to speak to about some photos relating to an assault they believed she had on her phone. The assault related to a third party and neither Hopgood, nor the woman were accused of the offence.
While police tried to talk to the woman, Hopgood tried to stop her from talking to them and at one stage grabbed the phone and attempted to walk away with it.
He told the woman to "get in the car or pay for the petrol," and told the police, "why don't you do your f***ing jobs and go see the c*** that did it."
Police stopped him from leaving and when he appeared to be a threat one of the male officers performed a "mild check drill" that is taught to police officers as part of their training to push him back.
The police did look at the phone but the photos they were seeking were not on it.
The 12-month ICO also covered that hindering police offence and Mr Day also convicted Hopgood without further penalty for offensive language.
Mr Day also gave Hopgood the 12-month ICO for attempting to steal a bull bar from the front of a burnt-out car on October 20.
According to court documents, a Toyota HiLux was stolen about 12.15am and was set alight in a grassy area at the intersection of Spring and Maramba streets at 3am.
The car was destroyed by the fire but when police drove by the crime scene just after 7am they found Hopgood holding a spanner as he tried to remove the bull bar so he could sell it.
Hopgood's offending also led to a breach of an 18-month Community Correction Order for using a stolen credit card to buy cigarettes and a BIC lighter for $94.47 in March last year.
Mr Day revoked the CCO and resentenced him to a new two-year supervised CCO that started on Thursday.
