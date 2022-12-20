When Zoe Simpson was researching ideas that her youth group could do this Christmas, she came across a report that found up to 40 per cent of aged care residents received zero visitors during any given year.
This immediately sparked an idea, an idea to get Orange's Vivid Youth Group, which she helps run with husband Daniel Simpson, to hand-design gifts and deliver them to an aged care facility in the city.
Following months of work, that idea finally came to fruition on Friday, when residents at Clinton Street's St Francis Aged Care were all smiles to receive their gifts.
Lez Morrison was one of the residents lucky enough to receive an early Christmas present in the form of a colourful painting.
"I'd be proud to put it on my mantel shelf," he said of the artwork.
"It was made by a little boy, a six-year-old and it's very prettily done. Kids normally are all over the place, but you can really see what he intended to do.
"I'll put that up on my wall and when my grandkids come over I'll say 'that's what we got at the old people's centre'."
More than 50 kids took part in the night to design the gifts, a gathering Mrs Simpson said was one of their biggest of the year.
"I think the kids were really excited to do something for other people," the youth pastor added.
"The young kids do care and they do enjoy doing things for other people. It's good for the kids just as much as it is for the residents."
With smiling faces all across the aged care facility, Mrs Simpson said it was the highlight of her year.
"It almost feels selfish for us, because we're getting so much out of it by giving them the gifts," she added.
"To be shown that they're loved and someone's thinking of them, that was our main goal."
As for Mr Morrison, his Christmas celebrations are far from over, as he expects the care home to be packed to the brim later this week.
"We've got about 60 people here and the good thing is at this time of year, you get the grandkids around, you get the grandfathers and grandmothers and they all join in," he said.
"I think it's going to be very busy here."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.