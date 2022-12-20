Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Photos

Orange youth group gift St Francis Aged Care residents with an early Christmas

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated December 20 2022 - 3:28pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Zoe Simpson was researching ideas that her youth group could do this Christmas, she came across a report that found up to 40 per cent of aged care residents received zero visitors during any given year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.