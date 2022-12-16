A desire to return to the bush and contribute to the success and prosperity of the Orange region has landed Ned Sweetapple a plum new role.
Hailing from Canowindra, Mrs Sweetapple is the new general manager of Orange360.
Orange360 is the destination marketing organisation responsible for coordinating tourism in Orange, Blayney and Cabonne.
Since its inception in 2017, the region has enjoyed a "significant uplift" in visitation and the annual value of the Orange region's visitor economy has doubled in that time to be worth more than $500 million each year, financial data captured by Orange City Council can reveal.
Mrs Sweetapple grew up in Canowindra and as such has strong ties to the region, and together with her husband Anto moved back to the area six years ago.
She has a background in co-operative, membership-based organisations and corporate settings from her roles with Rabobank and Australian Rugby.
"I am very excited about taking the reins of this energetic, growing and focussed organisation," Mrs Sweetapple said.
Orange360 chair Peter Robson believes Mrs Sweetapple's commercial marketing and management experience, which spans across tourism, hospitality, performing arts and sporting industries, and agribusiness presents the perfect platform in driving the visitor economy forward.
"The field of candidates for the position was incredibly strong and the board is delighted with Ned's appointment and the skills and experience she will bring to the team to continue the success and momentum of the organisation," he added.
Mrs Sweetapple takes over from Caddie Marshall in the role of general manager.
Mr Robson was glowing in his praise for Ms Marshall and the job she did in enhancing Orange's tourism footprint in both NSW and Australia over the course of the last five years.
"She has been instrumental in driving the growth of the visitor economy across the region and the organisation has gone from strength to strength with her at the realm," he said.
Orange360 is the joint regional tourism initiative between Orange City Council, Blayney Shire Council and Cabonne Council. Orange360 encompasses everything that colours the Orange region, all year round, uniting the people, places and produce which make the region unique.
