Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wade Park home to Orange's first battery as changerooms in line for overhaul

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated December 17 2022 - 10:33pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange CYMS inside the Wade Park changerooms during the 2017 Group 10 season. Picture by Phil Blatch

If these walls could talk ... they'd tell some serious stories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.