Over the past two years, former Super Rugby player Tim Davidson has been seen dabbling with Orange Emus and sprinkling some magic dust on the club.
Now, it won't be sprinkle, it'll be a full on dumping.
Having previously played together in the Shute Shield at Sydney University, Davidson and Emus club legend Nigel Staniforth will team-up to co-coach the greens first grade side next season.
After retiring from playing after the 2022 Blowes Cup grand final, Staniforth couldn't stay too far away from the action.
"(I made the decision to coach) once I got the footy out of the road and thought I'd like to be involved in some capacity over the next year or two," he said.
"I put my hand up and I've been lucky enough to convince Tim Davidson to jump on for the ride."
Staniforth said it didn't take too long to convince his former team-mate, with the two discussing the idea for the past few years.
"He's been interested in trying to help out and get involved in rugby after hasn't done too much since Sydney Uni - he's been helping out down at Emus in the last two years," he said.
The two started playing together around 2002-03 before Staniforth left Sydney Uni for an overseas opportunity in 2007.
He was there long enough to see Davidson become captain of the side and certainly made an impression with his leadership skills.
"He was an amazing leader when he was doing his stuff at Sydney Uni (then went to Melbourne Rebels) and came back and coached uni for three years," Staniforth said.
"It's going to be pretty exciting and I'm looking forward to having fun and co-coaching with him."
When it comes to Emus, the standard for the past decade has been nothing less than a finals or top-two finish.
With the new coaching team at the helm, that goal remains the same.
"There's always ambitions, the main thing is we want the same group we had, we've got a fairly good idea who will be there next year but you never know until the season kicks off," Staniforth said.
"(We want the players to) just perform at their best and get the best out of them, that's our job as coaches and also have a lot of fun. We're going to aim for the top and see how we go."
Staniforth and Davidson will be part of an all-star coaching team that includes Jeremy Wallace as head coach.
Andy Hillan and Nick Hughes-Clapp will take charge of second grade while Mick Wallace and Nathan Dirs are colts coaches.
Stu Brisbane and Alex Walker will coach the women.
Assistants are Pete Bromley, Jan Randall, Tom Goolagong, Lisa Onley and Greg Hedley.
After injuries ravaged Emus this season, Staniforth added there'll be an emphasis on a one-club culture.
"We are looking to coach as more of a group and train more as a group over the next year or two," he said.
"With injuries it's probably been a good learning that we've got to group that up a bit with all those guys and it should be good fun."
