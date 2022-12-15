Another impressive list of results for club

Last Sunday run was at the always wonderful Highland Heritage, one of oranges many awesome wineries. Members had the opportunity for a run with a difference as we ran through the vines of the vineyard.
The fastest in each distance were:
2km Female - Zoe Finlay 15:15, Emily Blore 17:02, Lacey Hooper 17:19. Male - Angus Finlay 9:40, Mike Cooper 10:50, Tony Fitzpatrick 11:31.
4km Female - Isobel Curran 19:53, Milla Jurd 20:35, Lucy Jurd 24:22. Male - Nick Irwin 17:28, Peter Finlay 17:29, Mark Thomas 19:13.
6km Female - Claire Gates 37:27, Kim Jarvis 40:34, Sue Klose 41:14. Male - Hugh Daintith 32:50, Nicholas Thomas 37:01, Gareth Thomas 37:05.
8km Female - Jannell Hooper 49:48, Nicola Blore 51:08, Kelly Jurd 53:45. Male - Chris Clough 39:44.
10km Female - Ayako Kusui 54:45. Male - Jack Daintith 46:33, Maxwell Horne 47:35, Daryl Roweth 56:39.
For our usual Wednesday run 19 members attended Elephant Park completing 1, 2 or 3 laps. Top three men were Jack Daintith 10:36, Maxwell Horne 11:31 and Mark Thomas 12:20. The top three women were Isobel Curran 13:13, Kim Jarvis 15:40 and Sue Klose 16:16.
Achievement medals this were awarded to Kim Jarvis with an amazing 1,800 runs! Clive Blore with 50 runs and Tony Fitzpatrick with 600 runs.
This Sunday's run is at Ploughmans Wetlands, a reasonably new course for all to enjoy. The Course distances are 1.6, 3.2, 4.8, 6.4 and 9.6km.
