Comment

Earth First, with Nick King | Positive response to new nature laws

By Nick King
Updated December 16 2022 - 8:49am, first published 8:44am
Powerful Owl spotted on Mount Canobolas. This is Astralia's largest owl. Its survival depends on strong native wildlife protection laws. Picture by Anne Curl.

Federal Minster for Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek announced at her press club address earlier this year she will be reviewing our environmental protection laws as a response to the Samuel report.

