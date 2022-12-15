Federal Minster for Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek announced at her press club address earlier this year she will be reviewing our environmental protection laws as a response to the Samuel report.
This report was a review of the state of Australia's natural environment.
An alarming conclusion reached was that our current environmental protection laws were "flawed, outdated, and without fundamental reform would continue to see plants and animals go extinct."
At the same press club speech, Ms Plibersek announced her government will be attending to the recommendations of the Samuel report as a matter of urgency.
As promised, Ms Plibersek has recently launched her response to this report which has drawn qualified praise from environmental experts.
The aim of the resulting planning and legislation proposed will be to honor the pledge made by Ms Plibersek on behalf of her government that there be no more extinctions by 2030.
It also aims to address the 38 recommendations contained in the Samuel report.
One notable cause for optimism is the proposed establishment of an independent environment protection agency.
The role of this agency will be to make independent decisions about development proposals.
The agency will have its own budget and will be required to present an annual report to Parliament.
Environmentalists also are supportive of the proposed development of national environmental standards which describe environmental outcomes that must be achieved.
An example of such standards is that all development applications should not be successful if it can be proven that they will result in the decline of a threatened species.
Another positive factor is the identification of areas which are too environmentally sensitive for development to occur. How this is to be achieved is yet to be determined.
Of concern to environmentalists is the inclusion of the possibility of offsets where a development may cause threat to an environmentally sensitive area.
Offsetting is viewed as unsuccessful if there are not like for like environments.
The plan also includes the possibility of payment in the event of unsuccessful offsetting. Used this way, offsetting can do more harm than good.
Finally, experts estimate that if these measures are to be successfully implemented there needs to be a serious increase in funding of at least $2 billion.
Ms Plibersek has made a good start, but much will depend on the detail. Watch this space.
