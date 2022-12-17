It won't quite be the Balmain Tigers, but it's the closest Orange are going to get to having a team similar to one of New South Wales Rugby League's most iconic clubs.
In years gone by, Orange Hawks and CYMS have struggled to consistently fill sides in the Western Rams pre-season under 21s competition.
Now there's a new club in the form of the Orange Orangutans.
Running around in an 'orange strip with black stripes', the new kids on the block will be reminiscent of the mighty Tigers.
"The jersey almost looks like the former Balmain style, not the exact same, but almost," co-founder Cam Jones said.
The club is the brainchild of Jones and Orange Hawks' Jake Blimka, with the two helping run the side, organising jerseys, logos and registrations.
Joining forces was a decision based off numbers over the past few seasons.
"A couple years ago CYMS had a 21s team that went alright ... we weren't the strongest team and had to forfeit a game because of lack of numbers," Jones said.
Hawks also fielded a team last year but CYMS didn't - as it goes with rivalries, some CYMS players didn't feel comfortable putting on the Hawks jersey and vice-versa.
Enter the Orangutans.
"I spoke to Jake Blimka, and we thought we'd like the boys to feel a bit more comfortable and use this opportunity to play with each other," Jones said.
"We thought not only would we have a pretty competitive squad but it'd be a good chance for the boys to play with each other, a lot of the boys are close mates and might've played with each other at school level or touch footy and seemed keen to get behind it."
Along with the Hawks and CYMS players, there'll potentially be players from Woodbridge sides trotting out for the mighty Orangutans.
Jones said numbers are looking strong.
"We've had a group chat going around ... and had a fair few commit, that was the main thing we wanted the boys that were going to commit," he said.
"Jake and I said we were more than happy to help out, run it, organise jerseys and the rest of it."
The choice of team name came about quickly for the new club with Jones simply putting the idea out there.
"To be quite honest when we were discussing it I threw it out there and was open to better options and there was no other suggestion so I ran with it," he said.
"We wanted to go with completely new brand that wasn't Hawks or CYMS and something the boys can embrace as their own new team and obviously not wanting to take anyone from either club."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
