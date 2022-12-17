Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Cam Jones and Jake Blimka join forces to form the Orange Orangutans

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated December 18 2022 - 10:06am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cam Jones and Jake Blimka are co-founders of the Orange Orangutans. Picture by Lachlan Harper

It won't quite be the Balmain Tigers, but it's the closest Orange are going to get to having a team similar to one of New South Wales Rugby League's most iconic clubs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.