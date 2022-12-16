Live long enough in Orange and you'll hear numerous times about how it once snowed on Christmas Day.
Winter falls are common on Mount Canobolas and every few years the streets of the colour city will turn white.
But in summer? Very unlikely. And on December 25? Almost impossible surely.
But people are adamant it happened. They just aren't quite sure on the exact year.
We trawled through newspaper records and could find no evidence but the Central Western Daily isn't full digitised so that's not definitive proof it didn't happen.
Bathurst definitely had snow on Christmas in 1962
The closest we could find was a small report from Sydney's Daily News in 1939 that said in Orange "about 10 years ago there was a snowstorm in December, on Christmas Eve."
That puts us right in the heart of the Great Depression. Perhaps some struggling residents of the old Springs area of Orange woke to a sprinkling of the white stuff.
A letter to the Melbourne Weekly Times in 1940 from one Hazel E. Partell of Cadia Road spoke of snowfall in Orange in November.
"The temperature fell to freezing point, and big fluffy snowflakes began falling. Soon there was a pure white mantle over the ground and trees. It was a beautiful!" she wrote.
But what do you think?
We put up an article on Facebook this week that mentioned the legend of the white Christmas and plenty of you replied in the comments.
Jan Duncan said she remembered it snowing on Christmas in 1980 and it was "bloody awful."
Nerida Bollinger-Lidster believed Molong got a sprinkling in the early 1960s to which Jeanette Davis narrowed down to 1963.
Melissa Ward wrote that her mother told her 1963 was the year Santa brought some snow.
Do you have any photos or newspaper clippings that show snowfall on Christmas Day?
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
