Central Western Daily
Court

Teenager faces Orange Children's Court after posting Snapchat video in stolen car

By Court Reporter
Updated December 19 2022 - 8:48am, first published 7:30am
The teenager was in custody when he appeared in Orange Children's Court for sentencing. File picture

A teenager who went joyriding in stolen cars across Orange and Western NSW was not given a conviction when he appeared in Orange Children's Court via an audio visual link from a juvenile detention facility.

