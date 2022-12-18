A teenager who went joyriding in stolen cars across Orange and Western NSW was not given a conviction when he appeared in Orange Children's Court via an audio visual link from a juvenile detention facility.
According to information presented in Orange Children's Court, the 14-year-old boy from Orange drove and rode in a number of stolen vehicles in April, July and October this year.
It is prohibited in NSW to identify children involved in court proceedings under the Children (Criminal Proceedings Act).
Magistrate David Day said the boy was aged 14-and-a-half when he appeared in court so he would not put him on any suspended imprisonment orders.
"He's far too young," Mr Day said.
Mr Day said the boy appeared to have a positive response to increased structure around education so he ordered him to be supervised for two years without a conviction for all his offences.
You driving a car is a very foolish thing to do, you might think you are Superman but I don't think you have the knowledge or capability to drive a car and therefore you are a danger to the community.- Magistrate David Day
The teenager's solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela said the boy had spent "some time in custody" in relation to the offences while he waited to be sentenced.
"Not a long time," Mr Day said, "but enough to think 'what am I doing here'.
"You driving a car is a very foolish thing to do, you might think you are Superman but I don't think you have the knowledge or capability to drive a car and therefore you are a danger to the community."
Mr Day also said he thought he knew who some of the co-offenders were through his experience in Orange Children's Court and the teenager was not a ring-leader in the offending.
"Rehabilitation must be at the forefront having regard to his age and the people he is running with," Mr Day said.
"He can go back to school, back to mum."
It was alleged in court papers that a co-offender broke into a Woodward Street address about 3am on April 14 and stole the keys to a Toyota HiLux, which had been parked on the street.
An attached trailer was unhitched from the vehicle and the victim discovered his car had been stolen when he woke up at 6am.
About 9.45am, the co-offender contacted the teenage boy and picked him up in the stolen ute and the young person got into the driver's seat at 10am.
Police received information the stolen HiLux was broken down on the side of Guanna Hill Road between Orange and Molong at 12.15pm.
Three young people were seen fleeing the vehicle heading towards the Mitchell Highway where they began making their way back towards Orange.
About 12.30pm, police arrested all three as they were walking back towards Orange.
During a police interview, the teenager admitted one of the co-offenders gave him a pair of gardening gloves to put on when he drove the stolen car so he wouldn't leave his DNA behind. He denied any knowledge of the break and enter.
The teenager was also charged with driving another stolen car and driving despite never having a licence.
According to court papers, a Mazda B31 was reported stolen from an Orange address on April 30 and at 11.45pm on May 1, police received information that the teenager was in a stolen ute in the Orange area so they went to his home 10 minutes later and the boy's mother confirmed he wasn't at home.
Police saw a vehicle matching the description of the ute at 12.09am when it was being driven above the 50km/h speed limit on the wrong side of Bathurst Road heading west.
At 1am police received information the teenager has made a recent Snapchat video recording himself in the driver's seat of the stolen ute.
He was arrested at 1.30am at an address in Orange the same morning.
The teenager was also charged with being carried in a stolen vehicle on July 11 and four counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception on July 12.
According to police he filled a stolen Toyota RAV4 with $104 worth of E10 petrol in Orange without paying for the fuel at 12.40am on July 12 and he put $71 into it at Gilgrandra at 7am and another $104 into the vehicle at Coonamble at 6.58pm the same day.
At 10.30pm he put another $96 worth of E10 into the vehicle at Dubbo where the stolen vehicle was recovered.
For each of those offences, he was given two-year good behaviour bonds without a conviction.
According to court papers the Toyota RAV4 was stolen from a carport in Orange after 11.30pm on July 11 after her keys were stolen during a break and enter at her address.
The teenager was then filmed filling the vehicle at various petrol stations across the region.
On July 15 the teenager rode in a stolen Kia Sportage that was stolen from Orange on July 14 and filled with with $83.04 worth of petrol about 9.54pm.
The car was involved in a police pursuit that lasted about five minutes.
The teen also rode in a stolen Mazda CX-9 on July 16.
At 5.36am on October 19, the teenager was also was filmed on CCTV putting $83.58 worth of E10 fuel into a stolen Toyota Camry in Orange.
The boy then got into the front passenger seat of the car, which had been stolen from a garage in Orange at 5.15am on October 19 while the residents were asleep.
The car was then driven away without anyone paying for the fuel and police were notified.
Later the same date, police found the car dumped near the intersection of Maramba Road and Spring Street, Orange, and it was seized for forensic examination.
About 8.35pm on October 19 the police found the teenager during a vehicle stop and he was arrested for the offence and for breaching his bail conditions.
