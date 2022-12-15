Central Western Daily
Breaking

Almost 100 goats allegedly killed by truck on Kamilaroi Highway, near Bourke

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated December 15 2022 - 2:25pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police are investigating a mass, goat killing in the state's north west. File picture.

A truck driver has been charged after allegedly running over more than 80 goats, killing the majority of them immediately, and then driving into floodwaters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.