A truck driver has been charged after allegedly running over more than 80 goats, killing the majority of them immediately, and then driving into floodwaters.
NSW police will allege a truck driver was travelling east on the Kamilaroi Highway, between Bourke and Brewarrina, when he allegedly drove through a road closure sign and into floodwaters.
The 51-year-old male driver contacted emergency services after the vehicle became stuck and he was taken to Bourke Hospital for assessment.
The incident is alleged to have happened at 9pm on Wednesday, December 7.
The next day - Thursday, December 8 - police were notified of 78 deceased goats along a two kilometre stretch of the Kamilaroi Highway.
A further eight goats were found seriously injured and had to be euthanised.
Following inquiries, investigators attended Dubbo Hospital and spoke with a 51-year-old man earlier on Thursday, December 15.
He was issued a Court Attendance Notice after disregarding the barrier on the road designed to regulate traffic, and committing an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal, as well as being the driver of a vehicle that has injured an animal and then failing to alleviate the pain.
The South Australia man is due to appear at Bourke Local Court in the new year.
