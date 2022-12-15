Central Western Daily
Photos

'We love it': Graduates building careers and lives in Orange as Charles Sturt University celebrates 103 students

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated December 15 2022 - 3:26pm, first published 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Penny Rohleder moved from Lightning Ridge to Orange to study physiotherapy she had no idea she'd still call the region home a decade later.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.