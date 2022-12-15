When Penny Rohleder moved from Lightning Ridge to Orange to study physiotherapy she had no idea she'd still call the region home a decade later.
Ms Rohleder was one of 103 students graduating from Charles Sturt University's Orange campus on Thursday, December 15.
The ceremony was held at Kinross Wolaroi as graduates mingled and celebrated their achievements with loved ones.
Achievement almost seems like an understatement when it comes to Ms Rohleder who has juggled family, work and studies over nine years.
Over that time she has well and truly become a local and said she was looking forward to staying in the region.
"We love it," she told the Daily.
"I'm originally from Lightning Ridge and moved down to Orange to study physiotherapy. Education opportunities there were non-existent.
"I've now got a job in Orange at the Cerebral Palsy Alliance so I'm very glad to be able to stay local and in an organisation that I'm really passionate about.
"We've also bought a house in Blayney so we'll be staying. I didn't feel like I had to move away at all."
Fellow physio student Ella Falzarano of Bathurst said her graduation was the culmination of a long held dream to assist others.
"When I was young, I spent a large amount of time in the physiotherapy clinic receiving treatment for injuries," she revealed.
"I was in awe at how people could help make such a difference to other people's lives and make a career out of it."
Vice-Chancellor Professor Renee Leon said the university took great pride in their ability to keep professionals in areas like Orange.
"It's an amazing campus," he said.
"It's one of those campuses where we really see a connection with the community, the dental and medical students particular.
"We're very proud of the fact that around 84 per cent of our students stay in the regions after they graduate."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
