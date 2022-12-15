Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was on deck at Thursday's Charles Sturt University graduation.
Thursday, December 15, was a highly anticipated day with more than 330 people celebrating more than 100 graduates at the Charles Sturt University graduation ceremony Orange.
Graduates attended in full academic regalia with family and friends, basking in their educational achievements after persevering through the unprecedented period of a global pandemic and a slew of catastrophic weather events that swept the nation.
Of the 104 graduates in attendance, degrees were awarded in courses offered by the Charles Sturt School of Social Work and Arts; the School of Education; the School of Business; the School of Nursing, Paramedicine and Healthcare Sciences; the School of Dentistry and Medical Sciences; the School of Agricultural, Environmental, and Veterinary Sciences; and the School of Allied Health, Exercise and Sports Sciences.
