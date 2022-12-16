I don't like birds in cages.
Conversely, I like the bird cages in Cook Park and can understand the attraction to so many people.
Contact WIRES. So many injured birds are rescued and because of their injuries can never be released into their environment.
Could not these birds be housed in the Cook Park Aviary?
The birds then have a wonderful home.
The constant visitors enjoy them and the Australian parrots, who enjoy human company, get plenty of attention.
Try to think outside the square.
Christmas is a time for joy, celebration, and giving. Unfortunately, it's also a time for waste.
About 2.5 million tonnes of uneaten food, the equivalent of 1000 full Olympic swimming pools, is tossed into landfill in Australia over the festive season.
We Aussies also use 150,000 kilometres of wrapping paper: enough to go around our whole country six times.
This year, perhaps we could think more about what we are taking in order to give.
Every choice we make has an environmental impact. Instead of overindulging and buying gifts that often end up as waste, we could give more of our time.
Much joy lies in sharing experiences.
As the cost-of-living rises, let's consciously connect with our loved ones to make Christmas slower, less costly, more meaningful, and ultimately happier for people and planet.
Reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 is, as scientists have been telling us for many years, an absolute necessity to avoid the human race being in one terrible mess in years to come, as a result of human induced climate change.
The reality is that reaching net zero emissions means a drastic reduction in the burning of fossil fuels to create energy.
This is easily said but can it be accomplished?
At present there are quite a number of large and extremely successful Australian companies, with household names, earning big profits from burning fossil fuels to create energy.
The Australian Federal Government has clearly committed itself to enabling the reaching of net zero emissions by 2050, but the question has to be asked: have our many large companies burning fossil fuels also made similar commitments?
Full Cooperation between the Australian Federal Government and the Australian fossil burning companies is essential to counter human induced climate change.
For the sake of the human race it is essential that the necessary cooperation can be achieved.
After every rain, the drain behind our house continually surges to add to the sodden ground.
Big and aggressive mosquitoes soon evident but then have basically disappeared.
Curiously, the grasses are now alive with near transparent predators - various varieties of the exotic damsel flies - in numbers never experienced before.
Hard to see, so quickly do they flit back and forth before resting - their wings tucked back along their bodies.
I wonder if it is their voracious appetites that are keeping the mosquito problem at bay. Any thoughts?
A person who builds a bomb to kill 202 people and injure many more that he didn't know can be rehabilitated after 10 years in jail ... but a person who tries to smuggle some drugs for a few thousand dollars, gets rehabilitated and then shot 10 years later.
I can't see the justice in that.
Take a deep breath and find another country to visit. Spend your money somewhere else.
