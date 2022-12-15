Walking out at 2/12, Cooper Pullen's Central West side were in dire straights.
Playing against Western Plains Outlaws in the NSW Country Youth Championships at Bathurst on December 11, the middle order batsman needed to wrestle back momentum.
Things went from bad to worse though, Central West were 5/43 in the blink of an eye.
But Pullen was still there surviving.
Partnering with Orange City's Hayden Griffith, the two went on to combine for a 108-run partnership to put Central West in a much better position.
The Cavaliers second grader was immovable.
In an innings that included 15 fours, Pullen went on to score his third career century, finishing 105 not out from 145 balls.
The right-hander couldn't hide his delight.
"I was stoked, it was really good," he said.
Pullen's previous centuries had come when playing in the Cowra competition as a 12-year-old.
From there it'd been three years between raised bats for the talented youngster.
Pullen eventually led his side to a respectable total of 9/236 from its 50 overs and he believes a familiarity with the opposition helped him stay calm throughout the match.
"I'm mates with most of them in the team, it's always good going into a game when you're friends with them," he said.
Unfortunately for Central West, the Outlaws showed them the value of partnerships, reaching the set target in 41.4 overs, six wickets down.
Cooper Giddings was the key, hitting 97 off 80 balls that included one six.
Hayden Griffith was Central West's best with the ball, securing figures of 3/27 from 10 overs while another Cavaliers junior in Toby Middleton finished with 1/25 off 5.4.
While there was plenty of disappointment after a loss, Pullen was 'pretty happy' to have started his championship off in such good form with the bat.
On November 27 against ACT Barons, he kicked off the championships with a 73.
"I was batting pretty well," he said.
Once again, Pullen entered the field with his side in trouble at 2/10 before forming a 121-run partnership with Middleton who scored 86.
Central West would go on to win the game by 97-runs.
Pullen admitted he feels like he does prefer batting under pressure, after two tough starts in the competition.
"I don't know (why), when we're under pressure I feel like I can take my time and recover a bit," he said.
Interestingly, the centurion has already ticked off a pre-tournament aim.
"For this competition I had some goals and one was to score a 100," he said.
Next week, Central West will have a jam-packed schedule that'll include five games over four days in Dubbo to round off the championships.
Its first match will be against Illawarra Highlanders in a T20 at 9:30am Monday December 19.
The final fixture will be against Greater Southern Marlins on Thursday December 22 at 1pm.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
