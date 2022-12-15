A drink driver who managed to drive six kilometres with a swollen ankle while more than four times the legal limit has been sentenced.
Jared Cliff Mischefski, 29, of Brisbane pleaded guilty in Orange Local Court on December 7 to one charge of high-range drink driving.
Court documents showed that on April 25 Mischefski was driving a van on the Southern Feeder Road when he was observed by police to be weaving in his lane.
He turned onto Elsham Avenue and then onto Leewood Drive. He was watched by police driving slowly and mostly on the wrong side of the road.
Police activated their warning lights and the van pulled over on Hawthorn Place. When officers got to the window Mischefski was crying and told them, "I'm sorry, I've had a bad day".
He was given a breath test which returned a positive reading of 0.249, more than four times the legal limit.
But when placed under arrest Mischefski couldn't get out of the car unassisted thanks to a swollen ankle that he had earlier obtained while jumping over a fence.
As he was helped out police noted that his right foot couldn't bear any weight and that he would have had little to no control over the motion of the van despite travelling six kilometres from a property in Orange.
The passenger in the van confessed to police the pair had been at a house and upon leaving had hit a letterbox, damaging the side of the van, a story Mischefski agreed with.
He was then taken to Orange Police Station and recorded a second reading of 0.249.
In court Magistrate David Day was not impressed with Mischefski's actions, noting the high number of high-range offences he was dealing with.
"Another high range PCA, that's the third one today," he said.
"If he had another glass he might have gotten himself to 0.3. If he had another he might have gotten himself to the morgue."
Mischefski's lawyer Taras Maksymczuk told the court his client had turned to drinking after a death in the family and was effectively living out of the van at the time of the offence.
He said Mifschefski had since moved to Queensland, gotten a full-time job and hadn't had a drink since.
Magistrate Day sentenced Mischefski to a nine month intensive corrections order and disqualified him from driving for three months.
"He had a lot of baggage and turned to drink to relieve the burden, unfortunately what he did was very dangerous," Magistrate Day said.
"You need to address your alcohol intake otherwise it will kill you," he told Mischefski.
"Sobriety is good for your health. At the rate you're drinking you have a lot of damage to undo."
"I'm so glad no one was hurt, Your Honour," Mischefski agreed.
