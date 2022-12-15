Central Western Daily
Jared Cliff Mischefski sentenced after driving four times the legal limit with a swollen ankle

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated December 16 2022 - 8:24am, first published 7:30am
Jared Cliff Mischefski pleaded guilty in Orange Local Court on December 7 to one charge of high-range drink driving. File picture

A drink driver who managed to drive six kilometres with a swollen ankle while more than four times the legal limit has been sentenced.

