"It's a wonderful initiative and something that people might not expect."
That's how first-time participant Jack Daintith described his experience of performing in this year's Hark the Herald Angels Sing 4 Huntington's event.
The annual showcase organised by HD Awareness' Rachael Brooking, aims to raise awareness and funds to help battle the degenerative nerve disease.
Mr Daintith, a teacher at Orange Public School, launched his solo singing career this year and was delighted to get to display his talents.
"I actually went along to the showcase last year and I spoke to Rach and said I was looking at becoming a solo this year," Mr Daintith said.
"I thought why not support a worthy cause and see if I can be a part of it."
So when that tap on the shoulder to take part eventually happened, Mr Daintith jumped at the opportunity.
The event itself - which is being screened at the Odeon Cinema in Orange on Saturday and Sunday - brought more than a dozen musicians together from around the region to perform Christmas tunes.
"I thought it was a really nice, different way to celebrate carols," Mr Daintith added.
"Rather than being outside in the open, it's a different perspective seeing it on the movie screen. It's nice for all these musicians to come together and essentially do a recording showcase."
Although he has a decade of experience within the Orange Theatre Company, this was Mr Daintith's first proper experience of both recording a song and music video.
He said the feedback they had received so far from the viewing in Bathurst had all been positive so far.
"It just shows that if we raise awareness for these type of issues then more people know about it and they can realise more ways that they can help," he added.
Another first time performer in the charity event was Forbes' Cameron Sharp.
He only met Ms Brooking a few weeks ago, but that it was a no-brainer to take part.
"Obviously it's a great opportunity for you to get out there with your music, but I think the most important thing about this is raising awareness for diseases such as HD which aren't that well known in the area," he said.
"Even I didn't know much about it, but it sounds like it's pretty serious."
Although Mr Sharp admittedly didn't know a lot about the disease prior to this experience, he and his family have come away with a greater understanding, something he hopes the audience can as well.
"My parents actually went along to the Bathurst viewing the other day and they were very touched by the message as well," he said.
"They were quite shocked by how serious this disease is. They came home and were talking about it with me and were quite taken aback by it."
Asked if he hopes to take part in future charity events like this, Mr Sharp gave a resounding yes.
"I think that's where my heart is anyway," he said.
"I'm pretty compassionate in general, I love doing music and I genuinely just care about other people. So doing these types of things is something that really excites me."
Information on how to purchase tickets to the event can be found on the HD Awareness and Central West Facebook page, or on its website.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
