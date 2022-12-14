Central Western Daily
Luke Doran placed on a court order after pleading guilty in Bathurst Local Court to intimidation

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
December 14 2022 - 6:30pm
A man who had a run-in with someone at a McDonald's carpark has been warned he's on his last legs with the court. File picture.

Threatening an individual at a McDonald's meet-up has earned a 33-year-old man a place on the stairway to jail, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis has warned.

