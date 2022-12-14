Just in time for Christmas? New dates for mine's public hearing loom after death of chair

The Independent Planning Commission is hoping to have new arrangements and new dates for the public hearing into the McPhillamy's Gold Project finalised before Christmas.
The new dates follows the death of Emeritus Professor Chris Fells, who was one of the panellists scheduled to hear the submissions during the hearing originally set down for December 8 and 9.
Professor Fells was named the chair in November, and was to be joined by Clare Sykes and Dr Peter Williams as commissioners to determine the development application.
The Commission will also give people who were not previously registered to speak an opportunity to register.- IPC spokesperson
Professor Fells was a world-renowned expert in nanotechnology. His research focused on separation technology, water treatment and the handling of chemicals.
"The Independent Planning Commission appreciates the community's patience and understanding while we reschedule the public hearing into the McPhillamy's Gold Project that had to be adjourned," an IPC spokesperson said.
"Please be assured that all speakers who were due to speak will be contacted with the new details as soon as they are confirmed.
"The Commission will also give people who were not previously registered to speak an opportunity to register."
A spokesperson for Regis Resources said the McPhillamy's team was deeply saddened to learn of Professor Fell's passing last week.
"We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at the Independent Planning Commission," she said.
The president of the Belubula Headwaters Protection Group Dan Sutton also said that the group's thoughts are with Professor Fell's family and friends at this time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.