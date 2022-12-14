Central Western Daily

New dates for McPhillamy's public hearing possible before Christmas

December 14 2022 - 5:30pm
Just in time for Christmas? New dates for mine's public hearing loom after death of chair

The Independent Planning Commission is hoping to have new arrangements and new dates for the public hearing into the McPhillamy's Gold Project finalised before Christmas.

