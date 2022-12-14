Most of us consider ourselves as ordinary persons, given to being pragmatic in our approach to life and our relationships.
Not that we are ordinary, but we have a value system that sees people and seeks to put controls on those in authority, so things do not get out of hand, where power and position can go to a person's head.
Several outcomes of our pragmatism include a health and welfare system for all, universal education opportunities and a place to live for all.
These things are important though not easily realised for everyone, because there are pitfalls in being humans and pitfalls in the supportive human systems developed.
The ordinary person in Australia is born into a country at peace.
This contrasts with what the babies and people of Ukraine face today with the Russian aggressor bent on making life miserable in their winter.
We will have our myriad of Christmas light displays. We will have the electricity to do so, costly as it has become because of those in power. For the people of Ukraine, an unreliable electricity supply, if any, is what they face this Christmas.
In the world of ordinary persons in Australia the birth of a new-born to a couple, celebrated by family and friends, is an extraordinary event. It is something happening around the world, about 267 times every minute.
Extraordinary also is the experience of people who are Christian around the world.
The experience of knowing God and being known by God makes life move from the ordinary to the extraordinary.
While on holiday recently, we went to a Sunday market, as you can do. Lots of stuff to buy, from produce and bric-a-brac, clothing, and food stalls. We bought honey, homemade Monte-Carlo biscuits, and some spuds. There was a band belting out songs.
Then we went on to church. The market seemed more of a noisy pastime against the inspiration of heart and soul found in the church we were visiting. Down to earth yet inspiring in worship, time seemed to stand still and life more sacred.
Christmas is the story of an extraordinary experience of an extraordinary birth of one baby. He was man and God wrapped in one bundle. His name Jesus. The time around 6 BCE. A baby that would grow to heal the blind, raise up the dead, give sight to the blind, heal lepers and others with all sorts of illness by just a prayer or command.
He calmed the storm that terrified experienced fishermen, turned water to wine and fed thousands with a few fish and a couple of loaves.
That baby grew up and then laid down his life to make ordinary lives extraordinary in knowing God.
