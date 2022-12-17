The announcement on December 14, a month after the horrific events in Eugowra and Molong, isn't directly in response to those events but rather to a flood inquiry set up in after the Northern Rivers floods in early 2022.
Since then the state has been hit by major flooding events in greater Sydney, the Central West and Western NSW.
Headlining the funding commitment are an extra 2350 people to be trained in flood rescue, 60 new inflatable rescue boats and 16 new high clearance vehicles.
The training will be provided to State Emergency Service, Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Rural Fire Service, Marine Rescue NSW, Surf Life Saving NSW and the Volunteer Rescue Association.
Also touted is more funding to improve coordination between evacuation centres and emergency accommodation, a challenge seen across the region in the past month.
Deputy premier and minister for regional NSW Paul Toole said nowhere in the state could afford to be complacent.
"The current flood risk across parts of the Central West, as well as the ongoing recovery of communities hit by floods earlier this year including the Northern Rivers, clearly shows us, that no matter where you live in the State, now is the time for action to better prepare, respond and recover the next time a disaster strikes," Mr Toole said.
"Many communities across inland NSW continue to be confronted with major flooding and we remain focused on supporting all of the impacted families, farmers and business owners during this difficult time, but we are also working hard to improve the capability of our combat agencies to better fight the floods of the future," emergency services and flood recovery minister Steph Cooke added.
Future announcements regarding the inquiry are expected to be announced in 2023.
The full list of funds along with their relation to the flood inquiry are as follows:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.