Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Watch

Additional 2350 trained volunteers headlines state government's $200 flood resilience announcement

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
December 17 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Extreme flooding in places like Molong, Eugowra and Forbes has been touted as a key reason behind the state government's $200 million funding package.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.