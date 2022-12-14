Central Western Daily

Orange golfers take part in Cancer Council's Longest Day of Golf

December 14 2022 - 3:00pm
Sam Powell and Lan Snowden from Golf Humans (main) were just a few of the golfers who braved the conditions to raise money for the Cancer Council. Pictures supplied.

Seventy-two holes of golf in one day; for some, that might sound like an insurmountable task, but for a select few each year it comes as an opportunity to do something truly special.

