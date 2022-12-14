Seventy-two holes of golf in one day; for some, that might sound like an insurmountable task, but for a select few each year it comes as an opportunity to do something truly special.
The Cancer Council's Longest Day of Golf provides helps raise money every 12 months to help battle the disease.
Orange golfer Ben Castellaro was one of many from the city to take up the task in 2022 and signed up for the charity marathon for the challenge as part of the Golf Humans Team.
"The Longest Day is the ultimate golfing marathon," he said.
"All of us in the team have been impacted by cancer in some way, shape or form so it's our way to give back to a really important cause."
Many teams took to Duntryleague on Monday to complete the task, with more than $53,000 raised in Orange alone.
"We were stoked to raise so much money for Cancer Council," Mr Castellaro added.
Cassandra Sullivan is the community relations coordinator from Cancer Council's thanked the Orange community, Duntryleague and all of the golf participants for getting involved in The Longest Day.
"Across NSW, it is estimated that over 53,000 people will be diagnosed with cancer next year, with around 15,825 deaths expected. It is more important than ever before that we are able to fund life-saving cancer research, prevention programs and support services," she said.
"Thanks to the generosity of the Orange community, we can continue to support people impacted by cancer and their families. It is the support of people like Ben that allows us to continue our work.
"Although they played in terrible conditions, a participant put it perfectly when they said it was nothing in comparison to someone battling cancer. This money will really make a difference in the Cancer Council's work to realise its vision for a cancer free future."
