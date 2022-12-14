Central Western Daily
Riverina club Collingullie-Glenfield Park to pay its A grade netballers

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 14 2022 - 2:26pm, first published 1:29pm
Under new A grade coach Olivia Jolliffe's leadership, Collingullie A grade players will be reimbursed. Picture by Madeline Begley

Collingullie-Glenfield Park will become the first AFL Riverina club to publicly reimburse their A grade netballers from the start of the 2023 season.

