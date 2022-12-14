Central Western Daily

Top schools in Orange and NSW Central West revealed

William Davis
By William Davis
December 15 2022 - 4:30am
(Left to right) Borenore Public School student Cleo Bonicci, Mel Campbell, and student Nathaniel Hunt. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Staff at Borenore Public School were "very proud" to learn their students are outperforming all others across the region - but few say they are surprised.

