Staff at Borenore Public School were "very proud" to learn their students are outperforming all others across the region - but few say they are surprised.
Recently-published government data reveals the top-ranked Central West schools over the last five years of NAPLAN testing.
Primary schools in and around Orange excelled, taking out the top-four slots and five of the top-10 (full rankings at bottom of page).
"It was very nice ... the school was very proud, the community were all very excited," Borenore Principal Melissa Campbell told the Central Western Daily.
"It's not really a surprise that they do well. It's only a small school so we had low student numbers compared to teachers ... the children get that extra nurturing.
"There's also amazing community support ... high expectations from parents and the community."
St Joseph's, Canobolas Public, Kinross, and Millthorpe Public slotted into the region's top-10 primary schools.
Kinross Wolaroi meanwhile topped high school rankings, alongside Orange Christian School, James Sheahan and Orange Anglican Grammar.
School results in the Central West still languish behind many in metropolitan areas.
Government data compiled ClueyLearning shows no Orange primary school ranks in the top 150 state-wide. Kinross is the only high school to do so, at 142.
Challenges flagged by education administrators include teacher shortages and low retention rates, a lack of facilities, and funding shortfalls.
In November the NSW National Party promised to level the playing field as part of its 'Our Vision' pre-election pitch.
"I think what we'll see in 10 years is even more vibrant regional communities," state Education Minister Sarah Mitchell told the CWD at the time.
"If we get the early years right, we'll see much better improvements in terms of student outcomes ... not just their education and academic outcomes, but social, emotional, and wellbeing."
The government data below was first compiled by the Daily Telegraph. The CWD has cross-referenced figures with MySchool.com.au.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.