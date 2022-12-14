A crime scene has been established following a head-on crash near Manildra on Wednesday morning.
At about 9.50am on December 14, emergency services were called to Henry Parkes Way near the corner of Meranburn Road following a crash between a car and a truck.
A spokesman for NSW Police said: "On arrival, officers from Central West Police District located a 37-year-old female driver who was seriously injured.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the female at the scene, and she will be taken to Westmead Hospital.
"The driver of the second vehicle, a truck, is not believed to be physically injured."
A crime scene has been established and investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The road was closed as a result of the crash and motorists have been advised to avoid the area as traffic diversions remain in place.
A spokeswoman for NSW Ambulance said that initially the 37-year-old woman had become stuck her her vehicle with what were believed to be potential face and shoulder injuries.
A spokeswoman for NSW Ambulance said there were a total of three patients as a result of the crash between a truck and a car.
"Two of them from the truck are out and walking with no obvious injuries at the moment," the spokeswoman said.
The spokeswoman also confirmed that a Toll helicopter had been called to the scene.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
