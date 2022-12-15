James Cardiff's mantra is all about having fun and growing the game he loves.
It was those qualities and many more which made him the perfect choice to take over as Emus Rugby Club's junior president for the 2023 season.
Mr Cardiff first linked up with the club back in 2020, when he coached his son's under 6 side, cooked the barbecue and took on whatever others jobs were asked of him.
So when he got the tap on the shoulder to take over the role of president, he couldn't fathom turning it down.
"My view is that you can't stand on the side-lines giving advice without getting amongst it and being part of the decision-making process, so that's how I ended up here," Mr Cardiff said.
"I played juniors at school and a little bit after that and I think I'd forgotten how amazing a rugby club is as a community.
"Once I started coaching again and became part of a club, it was great to be involved with people trying to do the right thing and help out."
Mr Cardiff's decision to come back to rugby, arguably, couldn't have come at a worse time, with the Covid outbreak having just begun.
But like so many other clubs across the region, those at Emus were still "doing their best."
It was that sense of togetherness which reassured Mr Cardiff he had made the right decision.
"Juniors train on a Friday nights, so everyone comes down and there's a sausage sizzle and a sense of community," he said of his initial interactions with the club.
"There's always a friendly smile down here. I think being somebody new to town, it's been a great way to get to know people."
So what exactly does the role of junior president entail? Well, for the new man in charge, it means a focus on making sure everyone is having a good time.
"I just want to make sure that it's fun for everyone that comes down here and that it's safe," Mr Cardiff added.
With his son now going into under 10s, and his daughter looking at playing under 6s, Mr Cardiff knows all too well about the importance of not putting too much pressure on a club's youngest crop of players.
"Up until under 12s we don't keep score, so it's all about getting the kids out there and having a run around," he added.
"The Wallaroos 7s recently came down to the club and gave a coaching session and they were just so engaged with the kids and gave such a great clinic."
Emus registered a little under 300 junior players for the 2022 season - an uptick on the year prior.
Mr Cardiff expects to see similar numbers for 2023, including a rise in the female ranks.
"More and more girls are playing which is great to see," he added.
"Having that diversity and different views coming into the club really rounds things out. The other thing that we want to make sure really works is the connection between the senior and junior clubs."
With more than a month still to go until things start to kick off for the junior Emus, Mr Cardiff has plenty of time to figure out how he wants to help the club grow.
"I think the club is in really great shape, so I'm not looking to make big changes or anything like that," he said.
"It's just continuing the good work that's already happening."
The full list of title-holders for the 2023 season is: Jamil Khalfan - president, Charles Henley - secretary Nigel Staniforth - vice-president (Seniors) James Cardiff - juniors president, Tom Rookyard - treasurer, Garry Murphy - director, Harry Cummins - director, Mark Buttenshaw - director and Davina Wright - director.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.