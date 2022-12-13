Early in his career, Jack Besgrove has already reached the highs that so many professional athletes yearn for their whole career.
With a gold medal around his neck from the Softball World Championships, the 18-year-old had reached the pinnacle in his sport and was right in the thick of it as he pitched his nation to victory.
A healthy appetite for success and the work ethic to match it, Besgrove was always destined for glory after starting his career in the Orange District Softball Association.
Having prepared diligently and put in the work to get this far, the talented youngster's confidence going into the final against Canada speaks to a man truly in his element.
"During the final I was pretty calm, I didn't think into it much I just wanted to go one out at a time," he said.
"The experience we had around me helped me to keep focused."
The majority of that advice came from his team-mate Josh McGovern, who is six years older than Besgrove but had yet to taste the sweet success of a world championship.
In fact, the Steelers hadn't won the gold medal since 2009.
Post-game, Australia's coach Laing Harrow heaped praise on McGovern saying he 'controlled him (Besgrove) quite well, it was great to watch' with Besgrove also speaking highly of his team-mate.
"Josh played a massive role," he said.
"Obviously as a catcher he calls the games and he decides what I pitch and he definitely did an awesome job at that."
Throughout the final Besgrove's performance was one to savour for the Steelers, pitching a complete game by striking out ten, walking three and allowing only one earned run. Australia went on to win 5-2.
For the man of the moment, there was a sense of gratitude post-win after a long journey to the gold medal that saw him travel from St Stanislaus College, Bathurst to Blacktown three times a week for training during his HSC year.
"(I was) really excited," Besgrove said when asked how he felt after being officially crowned a gold medallist.
"Not many people get to experience that let alone play for your country so it was definitely an exciting and proud moment."
The fun doesn't stop for the championship winner.
At such a young age, Besgrove still has plenty of junior sides to represent in his busy schedule.
"Obviously I've got nationals in late January and then an under 23s world cup which is being rescheduled to next year so (there's) still a lot of things to look forward to," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
