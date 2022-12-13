After captaining the side last season, Duncan Logan takes on the role of Western Premier League coach as Barnstoneworth United Football Club prepares for the 2023 season.
Logan accepted the role along with that of club head coach, taking over from Josh Ward, who will remain with the premier league side as a player and advisor.
Logan said Ward would help him transition fully into the coaching role.
"It's all exciting, it's new to me, I still haven't had to be too involved in a coaching role before, so it's good, I'll be learning with the players, and hopefully we'll build on a good season this year," Logan said.
The midfielder and defender has been with the club for several years and has played three seasons in the new Western Premier League, with Barnies finishing each year consistently in finals contention.
Logan won a number of accolades in the closing stages of the 2022 season, with a team Player of the Week award, and Best Community Goal of the Week award from Football Australia, for his worldie of a strike against Dubbo FC Bulls in their elimination final.
Logan paid tribute to Josh Ward for getting the side into finals and looks forward to drawing on Ward's extensive coaching and playing experience.
"I think it was definitely our best season so far in the WPL and we're hoping to build again next season, so it's exciting," Logan said.
Ward said he was unable to commit fully to the coaching role going forward but would instead remain part of the playing group and pull on the boots when he could.
"He's a good head to have around," said Logan.
"He's got lots of experience, both as a player and a coach, and yeah, he's still going to be around the group, so hopefully we'll get him on the pitch and he's going to give me some advice coaching-wise as well."
Ward joined Logan on Sunday for the club's first pre-season senior grades trial and training run, with more than 20 players turning up, including most of last season's Premier League squad.
"Good numbers, early before Christmas, when it's hard to get people involved, so it's good to see that sort of excitement to get out and kick the ball," Logan said.
The club plans to continue trials next month, with the next session set down for Sunday, January 15, at Sir Jack Brabham Park from 4pm.
Logan is encouraging footballers to come along and try out for the club's WPL, A and B grade sides.
"It's open to everyone, so hopefully we get lots of new faces here, you know, and we're not scared to give young players a crack either, so it's really open to everyone if you think it's for you then come along.
"We're looking for the club to build, not just in WPL, but A grade and B grade as well - build a club culture and have a good year as a club," he said.
