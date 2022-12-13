Central Western Daily
Barnstoneworth United FC confirm Duncan Logan as new Western Premier League coach

By Murray McCloskey
Updated December 14 2022 - 1:18pm, first published 9:46am
Barnstoneworth United FC Oranges new Western Premier League and head coach, Duncan Logan, at Sundays trial and training run at Sir Jack Brabham Park.

After captaining the side last season, Duncan Logan takes on the role of Western Premier League coach as Barnstoneworth United Football Club prepares for the 2023 season.

