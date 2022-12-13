A freight train derailment on the Blue Mountains has brought about a dramatic halt to train services from the Central West to Sydney.
The train derailed at Linden about 5am today, Bathurst MP Paul Toole posted on Facebook.
The derailment has caused significant damage to track infrastructure between Lawson and Linden, which will take some time to repair, the deputy premier said.
"As a result, 20 buses have been sourced to replace trains between Lithgow and Springwood, some are running now. There are also three trains operating a shuttle service between Katoomba and Lithgow," Mr Toole added.
Trains continue to run between Lithgow and Katoomba as well as between Springwood and Penrith, however these may not run as timetabled.
Transport for NSW recommends people allow plenty of extra travel time, listen for announcements and check transport apps for service updates.
