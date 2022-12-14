A Dubbo man has been given his "last chance" after bashing a woman with a rock and chasing her with a table leg.
The 29-year old man, who is not being named in order to protect the identity of his victims, fronted Orange Local Court on December 7 pleading guilty to eight charges.
Court documents showed that on January 26, 2022 the man was at a home in Orange with two adult women and a child also present.
The man and one of the women, his former partner, began arguing. At around 12pm, the man was standing outside before kicking one of the bedroom windows, smashing it and climbing through. The victims ran out of the house calling for help.
The man approached his former partner and punched her in the head and body. The older woman attempted to call police but he grabbed her phone and smashed it. He punched her in the chest before she fled.
The man's ex-partner ran across the road to get help, in response he broke a leg off a dining table that was in the front yard and began chasing her.
She reached another house and begged for help however the man had caught up and started hitting her with the table leg. He then picked up a rock from the garden and hit her in the back of the head, causing her to bleed.
A neighbour who had watched events unfold approached the man and challenged him to which the man responded by holding up the rock and asking "do you want some?"
Another neighbour came out onto the street and the man left.
Police arrived shortly after and the ex-partner was taken to Orange Health Service suffering bruising, abrasions and a hematoma to the side of the head.
At 7.45am the following morning the man was arrested by police on a nearby street.
The court heard the man had moved to Dubbo and had not breached bail conditions nor any existing community corrections orders since the January incident.
His lawyer argued while the seriousness of the offence was serious, the man had was now surrounded by a "supportive" family and would benefit from serving a sentence in the community.
Prosecutor sergeant Beau Riley agreed.
"I do have some knowledge of [offender]," he said.
"Your Honour, I don't know how I'm saying this but you can probably give him one last chance."
Magistrate David Day handed the man a three year intensive corrections order and warned him it was his last chance to reform himself.
"He's definitely crossed the threshold," he said.
"A three year custodial sentence is appropriate, there's a lot of concurrency which is showing a great deal of leniency on the court's part.
"It's a fork in the road for you."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
