Orange's New Year's Eve party is set to return from its COVID-hiatus in style - courtesy of an "spectacular" all-new display.
'Light Up Orange 2022' will be held at the Civic Square North Court from 6.30pm, December 31.
Live music and a dramatic light show will feature across three hours.
Performers include Megan Woods, Eli Stanford, Riley & Ah-See, and the O'Donnell 3.
Choreographed by artist Stephan de Wit, the light show will illuminate the gallery wall and shade sails.
Food stalls Orange Pie Co, the Tuckshop Tucker Truck, Spilt Milk and Spuddz are locked-in for the event.
"This year we have plenty to celebrate," Mayor Jason Hamling said in a media statement.
"I invite everyone to come down and welcome in the new year with live music and a laid-back style."
The alcohol-free event is limited to 2000 people. Tickets can be secured by clicking here.
Admission is free. NSW Government grant funding has been allocated to subsidise the cost.
Light Up Orange was cancelled in 2021 due to lockdown restrictions.
A socially-distanced event in 2020 at Wade Park featured a laser show organised by Laservision Mega Media.
