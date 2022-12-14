The roads around the shire have taken a pounding from the extreme weather events in recent times with many roads still closed to through traffic.
Add to that the closure of Cadia Road due to the collapse of an air vent and subsequent repairs and you have an Annus horribilis for Blayney Shire Council's road repairs team.
Blayney Shire Council mayor Scott Ferguson said that news that Cadia Road had re-opened would be welcomed by the residents that frequently use the road.
"We're absolutely ecstatic that Cadia Road is open again," he said. "Not only has it reopened but it has been reconstructed really well. Better than it was."
Cr Ferguson thanked the community that used the road for their patience.
"I couldn't be happier for the community out there who have been putting up with a lot, and having it open before Christmas is an absolute bonus," he said.
Newcrest will now make an assessment of those roads that have been used as a temporary bypass and potentially work with council to upgrade and repair those roads as well.- Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson
When Cadia Road was closed extra traffic was pushed onto other roads and Newcrest and Blayney Shire Council negotiated an agreement that will now see those roads repaired.
"There was the potential, because of all the extra traffic, that the road network around the mine would fall into disrepair faster than it normally would," Cr Ferguson said.
"Newcrest will now make an assessment of those roads that have been used as a temporary bypass and potentially work with council to upgrade and repair those roads as well, which is very generous of them."
A spokesperson for Cadia Valley Operations said that he road still requires line marking, which will be completed early in the New Year, when machinery is available.
"Until then, 60km/h speed limits are in place," she said.
"Cadia will now turn its attention to the detour road (Errowanbang Road), with works expected to commence, in consultation with Blayney Shire Council, in January 2023."
Blayney Shire Council also announced that repairs on Lynch's Bridge on Mandurama Road will commence this week.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
