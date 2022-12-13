The roads around the shire have taken a pounding from the extreme weather events in recent times with many roads still closed to through traffic.
Add to that the closure of Cadia Road due to the collapse of an air vent and subsequent repairs and you have an Annus horribilis for Blayney Shire Council's road repairs team.
In an email sent to residents surrounding the mine and have been impacted by the road closure, the general manager of Cadia Valley Operations Aaron Brannigan announced that from around 5pm, Friday, December 9 2022, Cadia Road will re-open to the public after a longer-than-expected closure.
"The pavement sealing works were completed this week, and the road is in excellent condition," the email read.
"We are still waiting on line marking, which will be completed early in the New Year."
Mr Brannigan goes on to say that once Cadia Road is finished, their focus will immediately turn to the detour road, with works expected to commence, in consultation with Blayney Shire Council, in January 2023.
"We appreciate that this road closure has caused significant concerns to the local community, and we apologise for the extended impact," he said.
Blayney Shire Council have announced that repairs on Lynch's Bridge on Mandurama Road will commence this week.
"The current project plan indicates that the bridge will be open prior to Christmas, however weather poses the biggest risk to project delay," a council spokesperson said.
Other road closures are:
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
