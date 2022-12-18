Boarded-up plywood painted with gingerbread people and Santa Claus characters, Bank Street's blown out shopfront walls and windows haven't looked the same in Molong's town centre since November 14.
With the flood-ravaged CBD still in recovery mode, owners of Orange-based business Midwest Signs, Lynne and "Hoppa" Troy made the decision to bring a little more colour to the village.
"There were so many broken windows from the storm and flood damage, so we thought for the [shopfronts] that either weren't blown out or had been reinstalled, that we could brighten them up a bit," Ms Troy said.
"We wanted to give people on the street something to smile at; a bit of Christmas cheer."
Glass decals are now multiplying by the day, with Santa and his trusty Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer peeping through shopfront windows.
There's also hand-waving characters with Christmas trees and baubles on show, including Frosty the Snowman with adhesive gifts at the base.
Ms Troy said Hoppa has "been at it" tirelessly to get all of the windows done before December 25, working after-hours outside of their usual business hustle and on weekends.
And all of it is being done voluntarily.
"The gorgeous kids' pictures on the boards in the street, we won't touch them," Ms Troy said, "but everywhere else we'll do and we're hoping we've got them all done by the end of this weekend.
"We just love it here and Molong's pretty special to us; it's very similar to the small town where we came from just southwest of Western Australia."
On the dark day of November 14, Hoppa wasn't in the town as he'd driven back to WA for the first time since the pair had moved.
"Hoppa went to have a bit of a break but after he'd heard about the flooding, he was devastated that he was over there and not here to help out," Ms Troy said.
"He got back around the end of November and seeing [the town] for the first time, he was pretty gutted looking at the remains of what was still there, all the evidence of the flood.
"So the idea for the windows, that was Hoppa ... and I think he needed to do that after knowing he couldn't be here, it's his way of helping now."
Moving to the Central West in July of 2017, Hoppa's been a sign writer his entire working life - an apprentice back in the "hand-painted signage" days.
Semi-retired from the industry at the time, Lynne was working in aged care and supporting people with a disability before she and her partner relocating to Molong.
This came after stumbling across the opportunity to purchase Orange's Midwest Signage business, where the couple then officially packed up in WA.
"With the signwriting business, there's only ever a handful of chances like that with something up for sale at any one time," Ms Troy said, "which is very different to if you're wanting to buy a café for example, as there's some 50,000 [choices] out there.
"And we were looking for a bit of a [tree] change as well, so when we saw the advertisement we decided that we wanted to get back into it all again."
If we're talking country town spirit, this is where you'll find it.- Midwest Signs' Lynne Troy on Molong community.
With very little advertising of their own business, the couple and their three employees of Midwest Signs are all very busy bees.
They've "really grown" in the past five-years since taking over the existing firm, with every job on their books stemming from personal referrals.
"We've never advertised outside of just having our Facebook page, it's all been by word-of-mouth and it's really just grown and grown from there," Ms Troy said.
"Most of our customers come to us because someone along the line has said 'they do good work' and that's great, because it is nice to be recognised."
Having now put down their roots in the region, Lynne and Hoppa enjoy running their own full-time signage business together in Orange - and they couldn't have found a better small town to settle in.
"As far as community goes, we absolutely love Molong," Ms Troy said.
"We love the similarities between our WA town and here because they both have that country friendliness; where people are willing to jump in where needed and it doesn't matter whether it's a big or small thing that needs help.
"So if we're talking country town spirit, this is where you'll find it ... it's where we did."
