Orange's Midwest Signs owners 'Hoppa' and Lynne Troy 'brighten up' recovering Bank Street shopfronts

EG
By Emily Gobourg
December 18 2022 - 12:30pm
Orange's Midwest Signs business owners 'Hoppa' and Lynne Troy have been full-steam ahead organising decals for flood-hit Bank Street shopfronts in Molong. Picture by Emily Gobourg and supplied.

Boarded-up plywood painted with gingerbread people and Santa Claus characters, Bank Street's blown out shopfront walls and windows haven't looked the same in Molong's town centre since November 14.

EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

