An Orange man who repeatedly attempted to stab someone before surrendering to police has been sentenced to nine months imprisonment.
Shane Francis Monk, 48, of Bletchington Street appeared in Orange Local Court on December 7, facing six charges as follows:
The offences relate to two separate incidents on March 24 and July 30, 2022.
The March offences took place when Monk was drinking at a friend's house. Court documents showed that the friend asked Monk to leave, to which he responded by standing up and punching him in the face.
Monk told him "keep saying it [leave] and I'll hit you again".
Monk left but not before damaging a screen door. Before departing he again called out saying, "I'm going to hurt you next time I see you down the street".
The second incident took place at a different home with two other people present. Court documents presented to the court revealed Monk had been drinking heavily before turning to one of the people present, unprompted and saying, "I want to stab you. I've been wanting to kill you for a long time".
Monk then grabbed a kitchen knife from a nearby table and tried to stab the victim, who managed to lean back and avoid the blade.
Monk tried again before finally slicing the victim's left hand. He was restrained and he left to a communal yard while police were called.
Upon arriving police found Monk back inside with the knife in hand. They drew their guns and instructed him to drop the blade, to which he complied.
Monk was arrested and taken away but not before making repeated threats to the victim.
In court Monk entered pleas of guilty to all charges with lawyer Taras Maksymczuk saying his client had shown a great deal of remorse and had refrained from drinking since, citing it as the main cause of the offending.
"All of this offending is alcohol related," he said.
"He's had nothing to drink since leaving rehab in November and he is suitable for community service. I would ask Your Honour to consider a community corrections order to allow Mr Monk to keep addressing his alcohol problems."
Magistrate David Day offered an alternative solution.
"Or I could lock him up over Christmas so he can't drink and wave knives around and injure people," he said.
Police prosecutor Beau Riley said he was suitably convinced that Monk had taken positive steps and didn't ask for full-time custody.
Mr Day said both incidents had crossed the custody for imprisonment but ordered it to be served by way of an intensive corrections order (ICO).
He also warned Monk to continue his rehabilitation.
"He has good prospects for rehab, he took himself off to rehab," Mr Day said.
"[Monk] you and alcohol are not a good combination."
Monk was sentenced to an eight-month ICO for the March offences and a nine-month ICO for the July offences.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily.
