Shane Monk sentenced for attacking man with knife after telling him 'I've been wanting to kill you for a long time'

By Dominic Unwin
Updated December 14 2022 - 8:34am, first published 7:30am
Shane Francis Monk, 48, appeared in Orange Local Court on December 7, facing six charges as follows. File picture

An Orange man who repeatedly attempted to stab someone before surrendering to police has been sentenced to nine months imprisonment.

