Cabonne Shire Council is fighting to have a voice for small communities represented on the Local Government Boundaries Commission in the hope that smaller LGAs are "heard clearly".
In its last ordinary meeting for the year, the amalgamation battle was used in chambers as a prime example of the need to review the commission's panel members.
With a fast-approaching deadline of December 16, councillor Peter Batten urged that a formal response be submitted to the Local Government Boundaries Commission for its revision to consider better representation for Cabonne residents.
Unanimously supported by his peers, Cr Batten headed the discussion and referenced the anti-amalgamation battle the shire region had won back in 2016.
Results from that online poll showed an overwhelming 73.89 per cent of respondents in the Cabonne Shire protesting against it, indicating preference for the area to remain governed by an independent council.
"Where two councils agree to an amalgamation process or boundaries changes then that's okay for it to go ahead, because one would hope that those councils actually consult with [its] communities widely before being in favour of any of those proposals," Cr Batten said.
"So I think we should be making a submission and making our views very, very well-known and I think we owe it to the people of Cabonne who fought hard against amalgamation back in 2016 and 2017 to support the desire to have their voices heard.
"We didn't get amalgamated because we fought like hell ... and I believe that proved to be the right decision."
In a follow-up interview, Cr Batten said that while there are certainly commonalities that exist between many regionally-based councils, there are also major geographical differences.
This is why the submission will argue that the need for additional panel members from regional areas with a firm understanding of the challenges within smaller country towns, where this should be better represented in the commission.
"Having this representation allows those needs to be captured and so our focus from a council perspective has to be about improving those processes to clearly hear those voices," he said.
We didn't get amalgamated because we fought like hell ... and I believe that proved to be the right decision.- Cr Peter Batten on continuing 'the fight' for Cabonne.
"The needs and wants of north coast regions might be around the issue of animal protection regarding restoration of koala habitat, for example, whereas our needs surrounding environmental factors are different to this.
"So we are saying in our submission that yes, we believe there should be a review which is much more representative of our make up; and the amalgamation is a perfect example of a time when people felt their voices could've been heard much more clearly."
General manager for Cabonne Council, Brad Byrnes noted the councillor being "very passionate" about the issue though did raise the concern that the submission would be a rushed document given the timeframe.
Mr Byrnes did, however, support the proposal.
"We can do it," he said, "but it might not be as polished a version as I would've liked, but we can certainly submit something and we might have to talk with you [Peter Batten, about the submission] if that's the way that council goes."
Mayor of Cabonne, Kevin Beatty said with the support of council and with staff to assist with the process, would fasten this submission process to meet the December 16 deadline.
Seconded by deputy mayor, Jamie Jones noted that submitting these views to the Boundaries Commission were "very important" and indicative of a united council response.
