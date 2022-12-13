With the Christmas break nearing, some of out city's cricketers have already decided to take an early holiday.
There were no Centenary Cup matches played over the weekend, meaning this edition of the Central Western Daily's Orange District Cricket Association team of the week will be comprised solely of those in second and third grade.
So without further stalling, let's see which 11 cracked the line-up for the week of December 10, 2022.
It seems like only last week we were toasting the Cavaliers youngster for a tremendous knock with the bat...oh wait, we were.
For the second time in a row, Middleton has cracked the CWD team of the week and on this occasion there was never any doubt.
Chasing 160 for victory over Centrals in the second grade competition, Middleton was the only Cavs player to make it past 20. He did much more than that though, finishing with 88 quick-fire runs.
In terms of big hitters, they don't come much better than the Warriors opener.
Cowden is also no stranger to a performance worthy of team of the week honours, which any bowler unlucky enough to face up to him knows all too well.
His 68 from 77 balls consisted of nine 4s and two 6s, but while his performance would be the envy of many a third grader that weekend, it wasn't even enough to claim player of the match honours within his own team (more on that later).
In what was a breakout performance for the newcomer to Orange City, Harper well and truly proved he has what it takes to lead a batting line-up.
His 131 not out for the Warriors in their second grade victory over Gladstone was one of many, many standout performances by the club.
The innings came 13 months after a brutal Achilles injury that side-lined him for most of the 2021/22 cricket season.
Who else could it have been to topple Cowden for player of the match honours than a man who has too many accolades to keep track of.
In what was City's second lower-grade century of the weekend, Stedman also finished unbeaten during his triple-figure knock, closing the innings on 112 off 119 balls.
With all three of Cowden, Stedman and Middleton having opened the batting, we certainly get the feeling they'll continue to fight tooth and nail for opening honours in our all-star line-up throughout the season.
The second grade captain was unlucky to miss out on this side last week and it seems he took that snub personally.
The CYMS player put together a very sturdy knock of 59, which came after his side lost both openers early on in their match against Kinross.
The green and golds would need all the runs they could get from their skipper, as they edged out the students in a 26-run victory.
Another player new to his club this season, Ashikari certainly made an impression during his second grade side's loss to Cavs.
With his team having won the toss and electing to bat, the all-rounder found himself with a bit of work to do when he arrived at the crease. He proved up to the task while notching 40 for good measure.
Although the red and blacks weren't able to contain the Middleton-led line-up, Adhikari proved he could do it all as he finished with figures of 3-31 off seven overs for good measure.
Anyone who thought the third grade skipper's bowling days were behind him found themselves sorely mistaken following Saturday's performance.
Taking on a stacked City line-up, McCarron would take three of the four Warriors wickets to fall, while only going for 34 runs off his eight overs.
He also led from the front with the bat, showing great resilience with 26 runs from 122 balls.
Undoubtedly the bowling performance of the week and yet another Warrior to grace our line-up.
Hot-Rod bagged not one, not two, not three, not four, not five but six wickets in his third grade side's 119 run victory over Centrals.
A player whose performances can more accurately be described as a roller-coaster-esque experience, Streater was certainly on form this weekend.
Consistency is key and that seems to be the calling card for Jarick.
The bowler cracked the CWD's team of 2021/22 and with a few more performances like the one he produced on Saturday, he could be in line for back-to-back honours. He finished with 4-39 off his eight overs in the second grade victory.
Could a first grade call-up be on the cards soon? Well, the way Cavs' first grade side is playing right now, anyone would be hard-pressed to crack the 11, but if there's one player who is putting his name forward week after week, it's Jarick.
Not many people can take a hat-trick and then register an even better bowling performance just a few short weeks later, but there aren't too many people like Isaac Rodd.
The CYMS opener was hooping the ball like Jimmy Anderson on a cloudy day in England when his side faced off against Cavaliers in the third grade competition.
His destructive opening spell proved exactly what the green and golds needed as they bundled Cavs out for just 111, before they secured a five-wicket win, thanks largely to Rodd's 4-20.
Rounding out our 11 for this week, it could only be another Warrior in what was a truly dominant display with bat and ball for the club.
Griffith's contribution to this came in the form of 3-25 off seven overs in second grade's big victory.
The line-and-length left-hander puts accuracy above all else and this performance was yet another example of why she is one to watch moving forward.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.