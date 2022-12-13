The Central Western Daily was given an inside look at the Guzman y Gomez takeaway set to open this week, with franchisee Luke Davies explaining their plan for the big day,
The Mexican restaurant on the corner of Bathurst Road and Endsleigh Avenue will open its doors to the public for the first time at 7am on Thursday.
With previous openings along the main road - such as that of Taco Bell - resulting in a big backlog of traffic, the question was posed to Mr Davies about how they hoped to cope with what he is expecting to be a big day.
"It's a good problem to have if we're that busy," he said.
"What I'll say is we've got some traffic controller talent that is coming out.
"We've experienced big opens; Port Macquarie when we opened had a similar challenge with needing traffic controllers and some assistance. They are long roads and we expect to have a big open no doubt."
With a dual lane drive-thru, customers will need to enter either via Endsleigh Avenue, or go through an adjoining route which connects Guzman Y Gomez with its neighbouring Hungry Jacks.
Despite the city having gone through a staffing shortage in recent months, Mr Davies they were not only able to reach the desired 60 employees, but go past it, with around 80 people now employed at the Orange eatery.
The franchisee said what first attracted him to the business is exactly what he hopes to bring to Orange.
"When I was talking to the CEO, what I really liked as a customer was how fresh the food was and how you could customise the menu," Mr Davies said.
"When the lockdown happened in Sydney, all of my restaurants closed and at that point I made the decision to come over to GYG.
"Our moto is fast food doesn't have to be bad food. We prep everything in our kitchen, some items like guacamole three times a day. We make guacamole and we make a lot of it."
Having previously worked with notable chefs such at Matt Moran, Mr Davies is keen to get going in this new venture.
"The good thing about GYG is you can make it your own. Even our young crew have been experimenting in training the past week and have been really enjoying it," he added.
"Our biggest selling item globally is a mild chicken burrito and our soft serve is the best in the business, I can confidently say that."
GYG will be open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday and then normal trading hours after that will be 7am until 9pm.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
