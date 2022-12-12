11am, Tuesday
Police sources have confirmed missing Dubbo man Nathaniel Train was one of the gunmen shot dead after a horrific shootout with police in rural Queensland on Monday night.
Six people were killed, including two police officers, during the ambush attack and siege at a remote property on Wains Road in Wieambilla.
Train died in a shootout with police reinforcements alongside his brother Gareth and wife Stacey, sources have confirmed to AAP.
NSW police last week launched an appeal for public assistance to locate 46-year-old Train, last seen at his residence in Dubbo on December 16, 2021.
While his whereabouts were unknown, it was believed Train, a former schoolteacher, had remained in touch with his family until early October.
Train was described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 183cm tall, with a thin build and a long, grey beard.
I understand from my brief that that person had been missing from up to about 12 months but people had been in contact with him.- Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll
He was last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans and was known to always wear brown boots.
Police sources confirmed to AAP Train was one of the gunmen later shot dead by police at Wains Road in Wieambilla on Monday night.
Earlier in the day, he and his brother Gareth allegedly gunned down police constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29 who were there apparently in search of Train following a missing persons request from NSW Police.
A neighbour, 58, who went to the scene following the disturbance, was also fatally shot.
Local media reports indicate Gareth and Stacey Train owned the property.
According to News Corp Australia, Nathaniel Train had previously worked as a primary school principal at Walgett and had at one time taught in Queensland.
"We got a request from NSW that a person had been missing for a considerable period of time and then that request was given to the local police to go to this address to check on that missing person," Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said on Tuesday morning.
"I understand from my brief that that person had been missing from up to about 12 months but people had been in contact with him.
"However, that contact was lost in recent days and they just wanted to check on that missing person."
Two police officers have been "executed in cold blood" in remote Queensland while reportedly searching for missing Dubbo man Nathaniel Train.
Multiple news organisations reported Train's involvement, with News Corp stating police had attended a Wieambilla property in connection with the disappearance of the 46-year-old Dubbo man.
In what has been described as one of the darkest days in Queensland police history, the two officers in their 20s were killed before officers shot dead Train and two other people, believed to be his brother and a woman.
A member of the public, reportedly a neighbour, was also killed in the horrific incident.
Train hadn't been seen by his family since December 2021, but had been in contact with them until Sunday, October 9.
When he could not be contacted by family or friends, he was reported missing to officers from Central North Police District on December 4.
On Monday, following a request from NSW Police, four officers went to the isolated rural residence at Wains Road in Wieambilla to investigate reports of a missing person, believed to be Train.
Constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29 were confronted by a "hail of gunshots" after jumping a fence, Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers told ABC Radio National on Tuesday.
The pair were shot and fell to the ground, while two of their colleagues took cover behind them.
"The ruthless, murderous trio have then gone and executed the two police, our fallen officers, who were on the ground. They have executed them in cold blood," Mr Leavers said.
Mr Leavers also described the three attackers as a "ruthless, murderous trio" when speaking about the "execution-style" killing to Seven News.
Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the horrific incident was devastating for the victims' families and the entire organisation.
The commissioner fought back tears as she confirmed the initial deaths of the three people, including her two officers, at the late-night media conference on Monday.
"I would like to also pay tribute to all police and first responders who assisted at the scene and are continuing to respond this evening," she said.
"Tragically, this is the largest loss of life we have suffered in one single incident in recent times ... It is devastating news."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier said it was a heartbreaking loss for the families and friends of those who had lost their lives in the line of duty.
"My condolences to all who are grieving tonight - Australia mourns with you," he tweeted.
