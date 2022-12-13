Incumbent Member for Orange Phil Donato, as well as candidates from the National (Tony Mileto) and Labor (Heather Dunn) parties took part in a forum this week to discuss homelessness with a particular focus on older people.
Following the near two-hour forum, candidates for the upcoming 2023 state election were quizzed by audience members on what they believed are some of the main topics impacting the region.
In this special edition of 'five questions with ...', we have broken broken down the responses from all three candidates.
For reference, the qualifying age for expediting approval for priority social housing in NSW is 80 years old, or 55 years or older for an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander.
Phil Donato - Looking at reducing the age from 80 to 55 is something that would be beneficial. We have to increase supply at the end of the day. Whether that be through re-zoning and redevelopment of public housing assets or crown land.
The other thing I really think we need to consider is ensuring we have fair and proper principles around allowing or taking into consideration people who are on limited means or on the margins, to factor that in to some sort of calculation or modelling that doesn't disadvantage those people. A lot of the older people, in many cases women, are disadvantaged because they may not have much (superannuation), or assets in terms of property, so it's very unfair for them.
Tony Mileto - It speaks for itself. What we have to look at is getting a better understanding overall and include all those stakeholders to find out what the real issues are. It's not for anyone to judge why people are in the position they're in. It's a private thing and if they want to share those stories, I think it's important for us to understand.
There is an undersupply of housing. We need to increase the supply, but we also face other challenges. We have to continue to grow, but that growth has to be on a sustainable level.
Heather Dunn - I definitely think we need to look at increasing supply. Increase in social housing is available, realistically, we probably only need one or two bedroom dwellings for these people. I think that's probably the key. Also reducing the age for priority housing down from 80.
Phil Donato - This is an Australia-wide problem, so we have to get all three levels of government together at local, state and federal. That is common sense.
Obviously federal, there are issues say for Medicare or Centrelink which really can dovetail into the issues that affect people on the ground when they're applying for social housing. Yeah, there needs to be a better collaborative approach with all three levels of government.
Tony Mileto - With regards to the federal government, they play a vital role in this. What needs to occur is there needs to be a feasibility study and a plan overall of how we can address these issues.
We need to get those relevant stakeholders like the federal government involved. That's one thing about being in government, if you're in government and you have a seat at the table and these policies are made, you can have an input. I think it's important you have a seat at the dinner table.
Heather Dunn - I definitely think looking at rezoning and looking at how Services Australia is paying people's weekly pay.
Phil Donato - I think it's a terrific idea. We need that wrap-around level of support services there as a one stop shop. The last thing you want to be doing when you're struggling with homelessness is not knowing where to go or who to speak with.
Tony Mileto - I think one thing we know about our senior citizens is they are vulnerable. What they do do is reach out for any type of support that they can get.
They need that reassurance that we are there, that we are there to care for them in their time of need. To do that we need to devise a system moving forward that will give them that reassurance that they need.
Heather Dunn - I think it's a great idea. I think it's a kind of way to stop the problem before it becomes a problem.
Phil Donato - I think you have to bring the people and the community along the journey with you.
That involves proper communication and consultation, rather than just saying 'we're going to put it here' and then people in those communities raise concerns. We're talking about ensuring people have a home and a roof over their heads. People have a right to live in a safe environment. It's all about that engagement, that consultation and that communication.
Tony Mileto - We look after each other when people are in need.
So often, it's 10 or 20 per cent of the people making 80 per cent of the noise. At the end of the day we need to look after each other. A part of it needs to be education as well.
People need to understand the dilemma that these people have and the conditions that they are living in. If they can still hold their head up and say they still don't want them living next to them, then good luck to them, I don't want them voting for me anyway.
Heather Dunn - I definitely think sharing of stories and making sure people understand the importance to the people around them and have them involved in the decisions going forward.
Phil Donato - Supply. We've got to improve or increase supply.
Tony Mileto - A lack of affordable social housing.
Heather Dunn - The availability of housing for everybody.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.