It's all about the location and lifestyle

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday December 16: 61A Sampson Street, Orange:
Superbly positioned in Orange's CBD, this lovely, maintained home will suit a range of buyers in the current market including those seeking an investment, downsizers or those looking to purchase their first home.
61a Sampson Street offers two large bedrooms, both with spacious walk-in-robes, while the second bedroom has an additional built-in-robe.
The property contains a generous bathroom with a shower and direct access from the main bedroom, a second toilet, and a good-sized laundry with direct access to the courtyard.
There is a functional open plan kitchen, dining and living room that has access to the rear courtyard, and residents will be comfortable all year round with ducted gas heating and reverse cycle air conditioning in the living areas.
Storage is a highlight throughout the home and it continues on to the single oversized garage that also has great storage space and internal access to the home.
Outside the home, you will not be disappointed. The property is northeast facing, making the tiled, front porch a beautiful spot for your morning coffee in the sun as you take in the beautiful views of Cook Park.
Both the front yard and courtyard are fully fenced and provide easy to maintain lawns and gardens, perfect for the kids or pets to play.
The current owners love the location and its proximity to all that Orange has to offer. 61A Sampson Street is just a short 600 metre walk to the main shopping centres and directly across the road from the beautiful Cook Park.
Long known for the rich agricultural produce from the region, Orange has come into its own as a gourmet food destination. Locals are spoilt for choice with nearby wineries and a thriving dining scene in town, and even a hatted restaurant.
Orange has the quality amenities befitting a large country town of its size. A range of schools provide education options, health services are available at the Bloomfield campus and the city hosts a campus of Charles Sturt University.
The main street is lined with grand Victorian buildings such as the heritage listed post office and the homes in the streets surrounding reflect this architectural style.
New suburbs offer suburban housing styles and acreages allow a rural lifestyle minutes from the city centre.
