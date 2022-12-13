"There's not many better feelings in cricket."
Those are the words of Orange City Warrior Lachlan Harper whose maiden century over the weekend meant more than just a few runs on the board.
The second-grader gritted his way to a superb 131 not out during a 79-run victory over Gladstone on Saturday, but the scorecard only tells half the tale of what has been a hard-fought 13 months for the club's newcomer.
"I did my Achilles in November last year, playing cricket in Kempsey," Harper said.
"With an Achilles injury, it's two weeks of sitting down with your foot up, so you can't do much. Then it's about nine months of physio, so by the time the cricket season started here, I was ready to go."
Harper began life as a sports journalist at the Central Western Daily in March 2022, but long before the cricket season got going, he already had plans in place to become a Warrior.
"Craig Rogan who used to play for Orange City, I was playing with him in the same club in Kempsey and he told me to come play for the club. Then (Jamie Stedman) got in contact as well and it went from there," Harper said.
"(Coming off an injury) at the start, you don't want to play again, but obviously I'd moved to a new town and it's a good way to meet people."
The top-order bat was quickly identified as one to watch out for, with City's first grade captain Brett Causer noting the addition of Harper during the club's season preview.
But like many a newcomer have done before him, Harper would start the season in third grade.
"There were no hiccups," he said on the lead-up to his first game back post-injury.
"My physio appointments had stopped a month or so beforehand, so there were no worries about injuries or anything like that."
Harper would fall for just five runs on that occasion, following a dubious caught-behind decision against Orange CYMS. From that, he has continued to persevere and has been a regular name in City's second grade line-up ever since.
All of that lead to Saturday's break-out performance.
"(Causer) gave me a bit of a challenge during the week at training to try and get a few runs, so that was probably in the back of my mind a little bit," Harper added.
"In the game there was nothing different. I've probably reached an age where you feel a bit more relaxed playing cricket, you don't get so worked up."
By the time the first drinks break of the game came about, Harper had already reached his half-century.
"Troy O'Keeffe told me to make sure I was there at the end of the innings," Harper said when asked what was said to him at the 20-over mark.
"I kept rotating the strike. My mind wasn't really on how much I was on, it was more about getting us to a good total."
Although the runs were starting to flow, it wasn't all easy going at Jack Brabham.
"During the innings, I felt somewhat comfortable, but I think Ben McAlpine should have had me out a few times, he bowled pretty well," Harper added.
"There was a bit of a plan to see him off and it worked."
Harper, who had never cracked triple figures before Saturday's game, knew he was getting close to the magic milestone.
Then came one last heart-in-mouth moment; while on 98, Harper skied a shot to the boundary.
In what came as a sigh of relief to all Warriors that day, the fielder not only dropped the catch, but the ball made its way to the boundary for four.
"I was hoping he didn't catch it and he didn't, so it was a pretty good feeling to get a hundred," Harper said.
"There's not many better feelings in cricket I reckon, other than winning grand finals and that kind of thing."
City would finish its innings on 8-219 and go on to bowl Gladstone out for 140.
Only once had City's second grade unit tasted victory this season prior to this match, with Harper hopeful they can continue that good stretch of form into the new year.
"We've been pretty inconsistent this season, so it's good to get a 79-run win," he added.
"That should be good for the side going forward."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
