Orange City batter Lachlan Harper scores maiden Century against Gladstone

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated December 13 2022 - 3:56pm, first published 3:30pm
Orange City batter Lachlan Harper scored his first ever century over the weekend during a victory over Gladstone in the Orange and District Cricket Association second grade competition. Picture by Jude Keogh.

"There's not many better feelings in cricket."

